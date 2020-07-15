Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Real Madrid braced for restrained title celebrations

"Madrid fans know these are special circumstances and they don't want to be blamed for another surge in infections in the city," he told Reuters. "Most fans will celebrate at home or in local town squares, it's going to be a very controlled celebration, unlike any before." Even though it will be a restrained party, Roncero said the title will still bring joy to many people in one of the worst-affected countries in Europe by the virus. "Real Madrid has the most fans in Spain and like everyone else they have suffered during the pandemic.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 15-07-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2020 18:42 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid braced for restrained title celebrations

Real Madrid trophy wins are usually marked by masses of fans flocking to the city's Cibeles fountain, where they are joined by the team on an open-top bus before heading into the Santiago Bernabeu stadium to continue the party. But their imminent La Liga title triumph, which will be clinched with victory against Villarreal on Thursday, will feel very different due to public caution about mass gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Real are set to wrap up the title without any fans present at their tiny Alfredo Di Stefano stadium inside their training complex, where they have been playing home matches in order to accelerate renovation work to the Bernabeu. The traditional party at Cibeles has also been called off, with Real releasing a statement urging fans not to gather in the city centre.

The local government, meanwhile, is deploying more than 200 national police officers to prevent crowds assembling, with mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida also asking people to stay away. Police are keen to avoid a repeat of scenes of supporters thronging the streets outside Cadiz's stadium last week in anticipation of sealing promotion, which drew widespread criticism on social media.

Journalist and television personality Tomas Roncero believes his fellow Real supporters will behave appropriately. "Madrid fans know these are special circumstances and they don't want to be blamed for another surge in infections in the city," he told Reuters.

"Most fans will celebrate at home or in local town squares, it's going to be a very controlled celebration, unlike any before." Even though it will be a restrained party, Roncero said the title will still bring joy to many people in one of the worst-affected countries in Europe by the virus.

"Real Madrid has the most fans in Spain and like everyone else they have suffered during the pandemic. But they can be proud of the team for winning the title with so much dignity and bringing them a smile in this tough period," he added. Real coach Zinedine Zidane avoided discussing toasting the title until it was mathematically sealed, but said he hoped his side's winning run could offer people relief.

"Football is a way to forget and escape from day-to-day life and we are thinking about our fans who cannot come to see the games," he said. "We know they are looking to us and they can be proud of what this squad is doing."

TRENDING

Delhi University to commence final year undergraduate online exams from Aug 10, to be concluded by Aug 31, HC informed

Petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 goes online

ISS spotted in Guj sky; best view in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vistra ITCL India sells Ballarpur Industries shares worth Rs 18 cr

Vistra ITCL India Ltd on Wednesday offloaded Ballarpur Industries shares worth over Rs 18 crore, representing nearly 10 per cent stake of the firm, through an open market transaction. Through a block deal on BSE, over 12.8 crore shares of B...

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-The mobilising power of the BTS ARMY

BTS, the South Korean supergroup, is known for churning out hits and energising a growing global fan base.Early in June, those fans - collectively called ARMY - put their energy behind an online campaign called MatchAMillion to raise money ...

COVID-19: Tokyo raises alert level to warn citizens of surge in infection rate

Tokyo Japan, July 15 SputnikANI The Tokyo authorities have decided to put the highest level COVID-19 alert in the city in light of an increasing infection rate and a double rise in the number of untraceable coronavirus cases, Governor Koike...

Central African Republic seeing surge in GBV since COVID-19 begins

The Central African Republic CAR is seeing a surge in gender-based violence GBV since the COVID-19 virus pandemic and measures to control it began, with reported injuries to women and children spiking by 69 percent, a new UNDP-led study fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020