Archer out of 2nd Test against Windies for breaking COVID-19 protocol, says sorry for letting England down

The series is being played amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the first Test in Southampton passed off without any incident. "Jofra Archer has been excluded from the #raisethebat second Test against the West Indies starting today (Thursday 16 July) at Emirates Old Trafford following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols," ECB said in a statement.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 16-07-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 13:43 IST
England pacer Jofra Archer was on Thursday dropped from the second Test against the West Indies for breaking the team's bio-secure protocol and will now undergo two COVID-19 tests during a five-day isolation period. The series is being played amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the first Test in Southampton passed off without any incident.

"Jofra Archer has been excluded from the #raisethebat second Test against the West Indies starting today (Thursday 16 July) at Emirates Old Trafford following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols," ECB said in a statement. "Archer will now commence five days of isolation and will undergo two COVID-19 tests in this period, which have to test negative before his self-isolation period is lifted," it further stated.

Archer apologised for the lapse, which wasn't specified in the ECB statement. "I am extremely sorry for what I have done," he stated. "I have put, not only myself, but the whole team and management in danger. I fully accept the consequences of my actions, and I want to sincerely apologise to everyone in the bio-secure bubble," he added. Archer regretted being indiscreet at a time when the England team needed him the most as it is 0-1 down going into the second Test at the Old Trafford.

"It deeply pains me to be missing the Test match, especially with the series poised. I feel like I have let both teams down, and again I am sorry." The ECB, in their statement, also mentioned that the West Indies team is aware of the latest developments and are happy with the steps taken. "The West Indies team have been made aware and are satisfied with the measures that have been imposed," it stated.

The 25-year-old Barbados-born pacer has so far played 8 Tests, 14 ODIs and a T20 International for England. He has taken a total of 58 international wickets in his short career so far. The three-Test series has marked the resumption of international cricket albeit in a bio-bubble with strict protocols in place.

Before the series started, West Indies head coch Phil Simmons had moved out of the bubble in order to attend his father-in-law's funeral which was then questioned by some members in the cricket board, who demanded his sacking despite the fact that he took due permission for it. However Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt stood firmly behind the head coach.

