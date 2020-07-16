Left Menu
Development News Edition

Good performance with some 'moments of luck' led to victory against Liverpool, believes Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes that although his side did "terrific", there were some "moments of luck" as well which contributed to the victory they secured against Liverpool.

ANI | London | Updated: 16-07-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 14:11 IST
Good performance with some 'moments of luck' led to victory against Liverpool, believes Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. . Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes that although his side did "terrific", there were some "moments of luck" as well which contributed to the victory they secured against Liverpool. "Unfortunately with the level of dominance, the way they control every aspect of the game, there are going to be little moments or big moments where you're going to have to defend very close to your area and we knew that. We prepared for that and the boys were terrific. Sometimes we did it really well and sometimes we had moments of luck as well," the club's official website quoted Arteta as saying.

Arsenal secured a 2-1 win over Premier League champions, Liverpool, here on Thursday. The hosts displayed a sublime form following Liverpool's early one-goal advantage as the Arteta-led side scored two brilliant goals to overturn the visitors' lead. Sadio Mane had scored the opening goal of the match in the 20th minute, putting Liverpool ahead of Arsenal. However, strikes from Alex Lacazette and Reiss Nelson put Arsenal in charge.

Arsenal's both the goals came after Liverpool players made perilous mistakes. Virgil van Dijk's mistake led to Arsenal's first goal, scored by Lacazette, after which they were benefitted from Alisson Becker's mistake. Liverpool's goalkeeper played a pass straight to Lacazette, who found Nelson to slot home his first Premier League goal. Liverpool has already sealed the Premier League title and currently have 93 points. Arsenal, on the other hand, holds the ninth place with 53 points. (ANI)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pradhan to co-chair India-US Strategic Energy dialogue

Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will on Friday co-chair the second India-US Strategic Energy Partnership Ministerial meeting along with US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette as the two nations seek to bolster energy cooperation. The meetin...

UPDATE 1-China vows 'necessary' measures in response to UK's Huawei ban

China will take necessary measures in response to Britains discriminatory ban on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, which has severely damaged Chinas investment confidence in the country, Chinas Commerce Ministry said on Thursday.China is evaluati...

Man involved in multiple robberies held after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

A man involved in multiple robberies was held after he suffered an injury in a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, officials said on Thursday. The accused was on a motorcycle with an associate, who managed to escape, when ...

Olympics-Triple jump champion Taylor supports Games protest option

Twice Olympic triple jump champion Christian Taylor has joined calls to allow athletes to protest peacefully during the Games as anti-racism stances are increasingly seen at sports events in the wake of George Floyds death in U.S. police cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020