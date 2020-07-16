Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSA reaffirms its support towards Black Lives Matter campaign

Cricket South Africa (CSA), its board of directors and executive committee have once again reaffirmed their support towards the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, and its relevance in South Africa.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 16-07-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 15:15 IST
CSA reaffirms its support towards Black Lives Matter campaign
CSA logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA), its board of directors and executive committee have once again reaffirmed their support towards the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, and its relevance in South Africa. Earlier, 31 former and current Proteas cricketers had signed a letter showcasing their support towards the Black Lives Matter campaign and pacer Lungi Ngidi.

"We note the claims of discrimination and racism that have been made by current and former players and coaches, and we acknowledge that these are a part of the sport's past, and sadly, its present. We have to face the reality, as management and custodians of the game, that we need to come up with creative, tangible and meaningful ways to address this - even more, than we have done already - to make sure that they are not part of our future," the CSA said in an official statement. "CSA welcomes the statement of support for Lungi Ngidi's BLM stance, made by 31 players and coaches, and the CSA Board and CSA Exco stand with this group, and every other cricket player, coach, and fan that believes that there is no place for racism of any kind in cricket. CSA encourages more current and former players and coaches to do the same," it added.

Thirty-one former and current domestic and international South African players, including Makhaya Ntini, Vernon Philander, JP Duminy, and Herschelle Gibbs signed a letter in support of Lungi Ngidi and the Black Lives Matter movement. The letter was also signed by five current coaches including national fielding coach Justin Ontong, ESPNCricinfo had reported.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the letter is a collective effort aimed at showing solidarity with the anti-racism campaigns across the world. The letter has also urged Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the white cricketers to show their support towards the Black Lives Matter movement. "We commend Lungi Ngidi for supporting #BlackLivesMatter and we would like to add our support for it too," the letter by the former and current Proteas cricketers stated.

"We note the criticism aimed at Lungi for expressing his views -- and we hope that CSA, together with fellow cricketers both present and past will come out strongly in support of #BLM," it said. Earlier, Lungi Ngidi had urged the CSA board to show their solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement and this came under criticism from former players such as Pat Symcox, Boeta Dippenaar, Rudi Steyn and Brian McMillan.

Taking note of the letter signed by Proteas players, CSA further said: "At an executive and administration level, 52 of the 64 full-time CSA employees are Black, as is the current President and Chairman of the Board. Ten of the 12 Board members are Black, of which six are Black African." "Two hundred and forty-four of the 261 nationally accredited men's coaches in South Africa are Black, and nine of the 15 nationally accredited women's coaches are Black. Seventy-two of the 115 nationally accredited male referees and umpires in the men's game are black, while six of the 15 umpires and referees in the women's game are black," it added.

The Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum following the death of an African-American man named George Floyd, after a police officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd's neck in a viral video. During the first Test between England and West Indies last week, players from both sides had taken a knee to show their solidarity against racism. (ANI)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures fall as China data weighs ahead of bank earnings, economic data

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday after a surprise drop in Chinas retail sales signaled a bumpy economic recovery, with investors now turning to the next set of quarterly bank earnings and economic data to gauge the pace of a domest...

EXCLUSIVE-Russia central bank will consider rate cut next week, deputy governor says

Russias central bank will consider cutting interest rates next week, but it has already used much of its room to ease policy and foresees limits to what it can do in the future, Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin told Reuters.The central bank ...

Clashes resume on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Clashes resumed between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces on the South Caucasus nations shared border Thursday morning, with both sides blaming each other for attacks that continue the worst outbreak of hostilities in years. Armenias Defense ...

Police in Moscow detained over 130 people during protests

Police in Moscow detained over 130 people during a protest against the constitutional reform that allows President Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2036. Moscow police said Thursday they detained 132 protesters. The OVD-Info rights g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020