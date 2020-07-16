Formula 1: Russell, Latifi to stay at Williams for 2021 season

Williams Racing on Thursday confirmed that both the drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will be staying with the British team for the next season of Formula 1. Russell had signed on a multi-year deal, extending to the end of 2021, but there was the potential that the Briton, who is part of the Mercedes young driver stable, would make the step up to the Silver Arrows' works team.

Russell had previously said his future was in Deputy Team Principal Claire Williams' hands, as he pushed for his chance at Mercedes. However, following discussions, Russell opted to draw a line in the sand when speaking during the Thursday press conference in Hungary by confirming he is staying for 2021 - with Mercedes now likely to retain Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

"I signed a three-year deal with Williams and I will be staying there for 2021, to build on last year and hopefully what this year turns out to be," the official website of the Formula 1 quoted Russell as saying. When asked if he was disappointed a Mercedes drive did not materialise, he said: "No, I am not disappointed in Mercedes at all. There was nothing more they could do, Claire was firm with her decision that she was not willing, or not ready to let me go, and ultimately as I have a contract with Williams, I have to respect that decision. "So I am here, I will be giving everything I have got for Williams this year and into next year, and let's see what that holds after that."

On the other hand, Latifi also confirmed his stay with Williams and replied: "I have a multi-year deal with the team, so yes I will be with the team in 2021." (ANI)