Hamilton fastest in 1st practice for Hungarian GP
Ferrari again lacked pace, with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc both more than one second behind Hamilton's leading time. There is a second practice later Friday. Bottas won the season-opening Austrian GP and Hamilton clinched the Styrian GP in Austria last Sunday for his 85th F1 win.PTI | Budapest | Updated: 17-07-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 16:40 IST
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix. In gloomy conditions with light rain on the Hungaroring track, Hamilton was .086 seconds quicker than Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and .527 seconds ahead of Racing Point driver Sergio Pérez.
Lance Stroll was fourth for Racing Point, which uses Mercedes engines. Ferrari again lacked pace, with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc both more than one second behind Hamilton's leading time.
There is a second practice later Friday. The Mercedes drivers have won one race each from pole position this season. Bottas won the season-opening Austrian GP and Hamilton clinched the Styrian GP in Austria last Sunday for his 85th F1 win.
ALSO READ
Motor racing-Ferrari face a more challenging season than 2019, says Leclerc
Motor racing-Pandemic sealed Vettel's departure, says Ferrari boss
Austrian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc will not 'take the knee'
Motor racing-Vettel is bound to be distracted by Ferrari axe, says Brawn
Motor racing-Leclerc says Ferrari's pace 'not even close' to expectation