Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former world junior skating champion Alexandrovskaya dies

Alexandrovskaya retired from the sport in February after sustaining several injuries. Windsor, Australia's first Indigenous athlete to compete at a Winter Olympics, said he was “devastated” by the news of Alexandrovskaya's death. Geoff Lipshut, chief executive of the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia, said Alexandrovskaya has a special place in the country's sports history. “Katia and Harley were Australia's first figure skating world champions," Lipshut said.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 18-07-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 18:46 IST
Former world junior skating champion Alexandrovskaya dies

The Australian Olympic Committee has confirmed the death of former world junior pairs figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya in Moscow. The cause of the 20-year-old Alexandrovskaya's death on Friday has not yet been disclosed.

She was born in Russia but in 2016 obtained Australian citizenship and competed for her adopted country at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics with skating partner Harley Windsor. The pair won the 2017 world junior title. Alexandrovskaya retired from the sport in February after sustaining several injuries.

Windsor, Australia's first Indigenous athlete to compete at a Winter Olympics, said he was “devastated” by the news of Alexandrovskaya's death. “The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart,” he said in an Instagram post.

Ian Chesterman, chef de mission for the Australian team in Pyeongchang, said the news was a terrible blow for all those who knew the skater. “It is enormously sad to lose Katia, who was a vibrant and talented person and an incredible athlete," Chesterman said. "She was quiet and humble in her manner but incredibly determined to be the best she could be. Life since the Games has not been easy for her and this is another timely reminder of just how fragile life is." It is the second death of an Australian Winter OIympian in 10 days. Alex Pullin, a two-time world champion snowboarder and three-time Olympian, drowned while spearfishing on July 8 on the Gold Coast north of Brisbane.

“Katia's death is another blow to our winter sports community who are still reeling from our loss of 'Chumpy' Pullin," Chesterman said. Geoff Lipshut, chief executive of the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia, said Alexandrovskaya has a special place in the country's sports history.

“Katia and Harley were Australia's first figure skating world champions," Lipshut said. “She came to Australia to fulfill her sporting dreams. “The news today is so sad, my thoughts are with Katia's family in Russia, Harley and the skating community in Australia. I will remember Katia as a young person of great talent and remarkable potential."

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

French to enforce mask-wearing in banks and shops from July 20

France will enforce mask-wearing in enclosed public spaces including banks, shops and indoor markets from July 20, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday, as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of COVID-19 across the country.The go...

Motorcycling-Quartararo takes pole at Spanish MotoGP, Rins injured in crash

Petronas Yamahas Fabio Quartararo will start in pole position in Sundays Spanish MotoGP after setting a lap record in qualifying with a time of one minute, 36.705 seconds in Jerez on Saturday.The Frenchman broke his own lap record set earli...

Motorcycling-Yamaha's Quartararo take pole at Spanish Grand Prix

Yamahas Fabio Quartararo will start in pole position in Sundays Spanish Grand Prix after setting a lap record in qualifying with a time of one minute, 36.705 seconds in Jerez on Saturday.The Frenchman finished ahead of Maverick Vinales and ...

Total turnover of Amul brand products crosses Rs 52,000 cr: GCMMF

The consolidated turnover of the Amul brand of products exceeded Rs 52,000 crore during 2019-20, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation GCMMF, which sells and produces Amul products, said on Saturday. The federation said it aims ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020