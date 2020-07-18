Left Menu
Manchester Test: Rain plays spoilsport, day three abandoned

Rain played spoilsport on day three of the ongoing second Test of the three-Test series between England and West Indies and as a result, not a single ball was bowled in the day.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 18-07-2020 21:09 IST
Rain played spoilsport on day three of the ongoing second Test of the three-Test series between England and West Indies and as a result, not a single ball was bowled in the day. With third day of the Test being abandoned, England would be quite disappointed as the side had gained an upper hand in the match.

West Indies is still trailing England by 437 runs as the hosts declared their first innings on 469/9. When the stumps were called on the second day, West Indies was at 32/1 after 14 overs.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Alzarri Joseph remained unbeaten for the visitors on 6 and 14 respectively. In England's first innings, Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley scored centuries to put the hosts in a comfortable position.

Stokes played a knock of 176 runs while Sibley registered 120 runs. For West Indies, Roston Chase picked up five wickets.

If the second Test ends in a draw, West Indies would retain the Wisden Trophy as the side had won the series against England last time. The visitors are 1-0 ahead in the series after defeating England in the first Test by four wickets. (ANI)

