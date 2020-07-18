Left Menu
Sheffield United eying to retain Dean Henderson for next season

Sheffield United are hoping to extend the contract of goalkeeper Dean Henderson for the next season.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-07-2020 23:00 IST
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Photo/Sheffield United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sheffield United are hoping to extend the contract of goalkeeper Dean Henderson for the next season. The on-loan Manchester United shot-stopper has made a huge impression at Bramall Lane since joining at the start of 2018-19.

The Blades are in talks with Manchester United to retain the goalkeeper for the next Premier League season. Despite moving to sign fellow keeper Wes Foderingham, Blades boss Chris Wilder would love to see Henderson line up for his side for a while longer. "Dean and Manchester United know our views on that, we already have started talking to the player and Manchester United," Goal.com quoted Wilder as saying.

"It is their decision and the boy's decision, we would love to extend that for another season and when we get the news on that decision we will let you know. Wes was available, we needed to strengthen that department, there will be a couple of changes going forward in that department. He became available, a free transfer and a three-year deal," he added. Sheffield will take on Everton on Sunday, July 19 in their penultimate Premier League clash of 2019-20 season. (ANI)

