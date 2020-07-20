Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sardar regrets not being an Olympic medallist but says India have realistic chance in Tokyo

With the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games being postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sardar feels the Indian team will get some time to work on its grey areas and unearth new talent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 12:21 IST
Sardar regrets not being an Olympic medallist but says India have realistic chance in Tokyo

Proud to be part of a generation that witnessed Indian hockey's resurgence, former captain Sardar Singh says his sole regret in an otherwise illustrious career is not winning an Olympic medal for his country. However, he feels the current team under Manpreet Singh has the potential to break the four-decade-old jinx in Tokyo next year.

"My journey in hockey has been rather satisfying because I was part of that era which saw a resurgence. We came a long way from finishing last at the London Olympics in 2012 to being ranked No.6 in the world when I hung up my boots in 2018. "Now, the current team is poised at no.4 which should definitely bring a lot of confidence to this team in the lead up to their Tokyo Olympic campaign," said Sardar. The Indian team has a rich Olympic history, winning an unprecedented eight gold besides a silver and two bronze medals. India's last success at the quadrennial sporting extravaganza, though, came 40 years ago in the 1980 Moscow Olympics, where they won the last of their eight gold medals.

"Having played 314 international matches, I will always regret not being able to add an Olympic medal on the wall back home. But watching this team grow from strength to strength in the past year and the way they played the FIH Hockey Pro League earlier this year, I have great hope that they can bag that elusive Olympic medal. "They definitely have a realistic chance in Tokyo," said Sardar in a Hockey India release. With the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games being postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sardar feels the Indian team will get some time to work on its grey areas and unearth new talent. "They have the time to build on the new talent that is available. Some of the youngsters like Rajkumar, Dilpreet, Vivek Sagar, Gursahib have shown great promise and trying them in big-match scenarios like the Pro League was a good decision by chief coach Graham Reid. "With the Olympics being postponed, we have the time to work on our short-comings. Converting chances continues to be one of the grey areas but I feel we have been finishing much better than we were two or three years ago." Sardar advised the Indian players not to lose their focus amid the current global health crisis, which has halted sporting activities across the world. "For now, I understand these are trying times for all sports persons in India with the COVID-19 pandemic posing several challenges to the Olympic preparations but my advice to the Indian hockey core probables, men and women, is to remain focused on their goal," said the 34-year-old from Sirsa in Haryana.

"Playing in the Olympics for India should be the single most motivating factor for each and every athlete and they must channelise their efforts to be the best they can be ahead of the Tokyo Games." On a personal note, Sardar handpicked the 2014 Asian Games gold, where they beat arch-rivals Pakistan to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics, as the stand-out moment of his 12-year career. "Looking back at my career that spanned over a decade, there have been some very memorable matches. Leading the Indian team to the 2014 Asian Games Gold, the first in 16 years, will always be on top of that list not just because it was historic and beating Pakistan in a final is always an icing on the cake.

"This win set off a new beginning for the Indian men's hockey team. In 2014, we were on the cusp of greater things to come and there was no looking back," je added..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

In the Arab world's first, UAE successfully launches its spacecraft towards Mars

Emiratis brimmed with joy and pride as the UAE made history on Monday by successfully launching its spacecraft Al Amal towards Mars from a Japanese launch center, marking the Arab worlds first interplanetary mission, according to media repo...

Vikas Dubey encounter: SC asks UP to consider having ex-judge of top court in inquiry committee

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to consider adding a former apex court judge and a retired police officer in the inquiry committee which is probing the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey. The top court also said i...

SC dismisses 2 PILs for preserving artefacts found at Ram Janmabhoomi, imposes cost

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed as frivolous two PILs seeking preservation of artefacts recovered from the Ram Janmabhoomi site at Ayodhya. The top court also imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh each on the two petitioners and asked them to pay...

US: Workers turn into amateur sleuths to track virus cases

Jana Jumpp spends eight hours a day updating a spreadsheet, not for work, but a recent hobby figuring out how many of Amazons 400,000 warehouse workers have fallen sick with the coronavirus. Amazon wont give a number, so Jumpp tracks it on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020