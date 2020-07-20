COVID-19: 2020 Ballon d'Or cancelled due to 'lack of sufficient fair conditions'

France Football on Monday announced that Ballon d'Or will not be awarded this year due to "lack of sufficient fair conditions" amid the coronavirus pandemic. "In exceptional circumstances and exceptional provisions, for the first time in its history, which began in 1956, the Ballon d'Or France Football will not be awarded in 2020, for lack of sufficient fair conditions," France Football said in a statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on sports across the globe, with every sporting event being cancelled or postponed. After the coronavirus-enforced break, football leagues resumed under strict guidelines to protect every individual from contracting the infection. The attempt to finish the remaining seasons led to congested fixtures as well. Moreover, the matches are being played behind closed doors.

France Football said that Ballon d'Or was cancelled this year "because such a unique year cannot -- and should not -- be treated as an ordinary year." "When in doubt, it is better to abstain than to persist," it added.

"Because only two months (January and February), of the eleven generally required to form an opinion and decide between the best, it is far too little to gauge and judge, given that the other matches were held -- or will take place -- then in other conditions and formats (closed door, five substitutions) too far from the usual panorama. We cannot bring ourselves to rely on crippled seasons, with so many special arrangements, to elect the best. The best of what, by the way? It would not be worthy of our history," the statement said. (ANI)