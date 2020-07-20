Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL is a huge part of year for lot of players, says Hazlewood

There have been summers where we've come from a white-ball tour and only played one (red-ball game) and it's been fine." Reacting to England pacer Jofra Archer breaching the strict bio-security protocols put in place for the ongoing Test series against the West Indies, Hazlewood said the players must not put the game's return in jeopardy. "Absolutely.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 20-07-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 20:19 IST
IPL is a huge part of year for lot of players, says Hazlewood

Pacer Josh Hazlewood has hinted they may be better off playing in the IPL instead of Australian domestic cricket, considering the league's success in moulding decent cricketers into "much better players". Hazlewood, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, is one of the one few Australian players who turn out in all three formats of the game and is part of the enlarged 26-man squad that was named last week.

Under the current circumstances, with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the cricket calendar, Hazlewood also admitted the prospect of the IPL taking place creates some "tough" decisions for those with deals in the cash-rich league. "There are a few things to fall into place yet but the IPL is such a huge part of the year for a lot of players and probably the strongest T20 competition in the world, up there with the Big Bash, and you learn a lot about how to play your T20 cricket and how to play in those conditions," he said. "You've seen guys come out of it much better players so there's a lot of positives to it, so if that takes a few games off us playing for New South Wales in the build-up to the international summer that's a tough call, (and) probably comes back to the individual," he was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. He also said that it is imperative that players, especially fast bowlers, get to train while undergoing quarantine.

"As long as we can train during that period it will be okay, it's if we come back and we can't train during that two-week period," he said. "We've built these loads up as fast bowlers then two weeks really hurts us coming into a summer of Test cricket. "As far as red-ball ball cricket goes I feel I only need one, maximum two games, to get ready for a Test. There have been summers where we've come from a white-ball tour and only played one (red-ball game) and it's been fine." Reacting to England pacer Jofra Archer breaching the strict bio-security protocols put in place for the ongoing Test series against the West Indies, Hazlewood said the players must not put the game's return in jeopardy.

"Absolutely. I think Jofra is one example and there's been examples in the NRL and AFL as well. Just by hugging a mate in the crowd you miss a week," said Hazlewood. "So we've got to keep those strict guidelines in place to get the sport to go ahead. So we'll obviously learn from that mistake." Regarding Dom Sibley inadvertently using saliva on the ball during the second Test at Manchester, he said, "It's a pretty natural habit... it's just such a reaction to see a spot on the ball that needs fixing and you go and put some saliva on. "You've been doing it since five years old so it will take a while to break the habit but obviously conscious of it on the field." PTI AH AH AT AT

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Lightning strikes kill 5 in Bengal, Assam flood situation remains critical

Five people were killed and 27 others injured in lightning strikes in West Bengals Jhargram district on Monday as several places across the country received rains. The India Meteorological Department predicted widespread rainfall with heavy...

NLC India raises Rs 500 cr

NLC India Ltd on Monday said that it has raised Rs 500 crore by issuing commercial paperNLC India Ltd has issued and allotted 10,000 nos of commercial paper of face value of Rs 5,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 500 crore in favour of ICICI Pr...

Snooker-World Championship to allow reduced crowd, says organisers

Snookers World Championship at Sheffields Crucible Theatre from July 31 to Aug. 16 will allow a limited number of spectators after the government paved the way for fans to attend elite sports events on a trial basis. Professional sport in B...

McGrady, Jermaine O'Neal form player agency

Former NBA All-Stars Tracy McGrady and Jermaine ONeal are launching a firm to represent future players. The agency will be called Seven1 Sports Group and Entertainment, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported.We think its needed, and we h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020