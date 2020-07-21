Left Menu
Report: RB Mostert, 49ers back on speaking terms

"After months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting Raheem Mostert's contract (which paid him for special teams) we have requested a trade," Tessler wrote on Twitter earlier this month. "Disappointing that it would come to this for a guy who led all NFL RBs in YPC & helped lead them to the Super Bowl." Monday's report from NFL Network signals there could be harmony around the corner. However, Mostert's current contract is not even guaranteed.

San Francisco running back Raheem Mostert is ready to run for the 49ers. The two sides had a sitdown to settle a trade request that came from Mostert's agent, who told NFL Network he hopes the discussion with a "high-ranking official" from the 49ers will help to develop a clearer picture of his client's future with the team.

Agent Brett Tessler requested a new contract -- in his words, an adjustment -- after Mostert's breakthrough postseason. "After months of unproductive talks with the 49ers about fairly adjusting Raheem Mostert's contract (which paid him for special teams) we have requested a trade," Tessler wrote on Twitter earlier this month.

"Disappointing that it would come to this for a guy who led all NFL RBs in YPC & helped lead them to the Super Bowl." Monday's report from NFL Network signals there could be harmony around the corner.

However, Mostert's current contract is not even guaranteed. He's under contract for the next two seasons. Tessler's request was to get Mostert's pay closer to that of teammate Tevin Coleman. Mostert led the team with 772 yards and eight rushing touchdowns in the regular season.

Coleman's $4.55 million base salary is nearly $2 million more than Mostert's $2.575 million, per OverTheCap. Mostert can earn a maximum of $2.825 million in 2020 under the terms of his current deal, whereas Coleman can make $4.9 million.

--Field Level Media

