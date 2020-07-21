Left Menu
Tennis-Venus Williams to join Serena at new WTA event in Kentucky

The event's organisers said last week Serena would return to the court for the first time since the novel coronavirus shutdown when she competes at the tournament, which begins on Aug. 10 at the Top Seed Tennis Club. Seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus, who celebrated her 40th birthday last month, participated in the ongoing World TeamTennis event in West Virginia.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 13:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Venus Williams will join her sister Serena at the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky next month, organizers have said. The event's organizers said last week Serena would return to the court for the first time since the novel coronavirus shutdown when she competes at the tournament, which begins on Aug. 10 at the Top Seed Tennis Club.

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus, who celebrated her 40th birthday last month, participated in the ongoing World TeamTennis event in West Virginia. Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka and 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens are also confirmed for the tournament.

The WTA Tour is scheduled to resume in Palermo, Italy on Aug. 3.

