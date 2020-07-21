Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solskjaer says Man United focusing on next game, not fazed with FA Cup semi-final defeat

After Manchester United faced a FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that "defeat isn't the end of the world" and they are focussing on the next game.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:39 IST
Solskjaer says Man United focusing on next game, not fazed with FA Cup semi-final defeat
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer . Image Credit: ANI

After Manchester United faced a FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that "defeat isn't the end of the world" and they are focussing on the next game. Chelsea secured a 3-1 win over Manchester United on July 19 to book their spot in the FA Cup final.

"When you lose a game you're hurt and disappointed. You've just got to focus on the next thing," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying. "A defeat isn't the end of the world - it was the end of the FA Cup dream and the final, but now it's business as usual and onto the next game. We've had so many setbacks as a club before. We've lost big games before and we've turned that around and that's what we need to do now," he added.

Manchester United is now fighting to finish in the top-four in Premier League. They currently have 62 points and are placed in fifth place. However, a win in the remaining two matches will confirm their spot in the top-four. In Premier League, Manchester United has performed brilliantly since the resumption of the league.

Commenting on the same, Solskjaer said, "So far we've done really well after the restart. At the moment, I'm just thinking about one game. Of course, if we can get through unbeaten, then that's us in the Champions League next year. Now all eyes are on West Ham. We know their threats and how well they've played lately. We just have to focus on that." (ANI)

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Aviation Ministry planning e-gate pass facility at major cargo terminals by year-end

The government is planning to roll out e-gate pass facility at cargo terminals of major airports by the end of this year, said a senior official of the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday. E-gate pass facility reduces paperwork, makes entry ...

Karnataka MLA apologises over WhatsApp message mocking Hindu Gods

Karnataka BJP MLA Murugesh Nirani apologised on Tuesday after a WhatsApp message that allegedly mocked Hindu Gods was shared from his personal mobile number, sparking a controversy. The screenshot of the message was telecast by some local n...

SC initiates contempt proceedings against advocate Prashant Bhushan & Twitter India

The Supreme Court Tuesday initiated suo motu on its own contempt proceedings against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged derogatory tweets against the judiciary. The apex court has also initiated contempt proceedings again...

Amber Heard denies fabricating injuries in Depp libel trial

Amber Heard denied Tuesday that she fabricated injuries to show that her then-husband Johnny Depp had been violent toward her as she took to the witness box for her second day of evidence in Depps libel case against a British tabloid over a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020