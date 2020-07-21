Falcons sign entire six-player draft class

The Atlanta Falcons signed their six-player full draft class to rookie contracts on Monday, as training camp is set to get underway. The Falcons signed first-round cornerback A.J. Terrell, second-round defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, third-round offensive lineman Matt Hennessy, fourth-round linebacker Mykal Walker, fourth-round safety Jaylinn Hawkins and seventh-round punter Sterling Hofrichter.

Under CBA rules, all players signed four-year contracts, though Terrell has a fifth-year team option as a first-round pick. Based on his draft slot (16th overall), his deal is worth $14.3 million over the first four years. Most teams' rookies and quarterbacks are reporting this week for COVID-19 testing, before ramping up with strength and conditioning, unpadded on-field work and eventually padded practices.

Terrell is expected to start immediately after the departure of former Pro Bowler Desmond Trufant this offseason. Terrell had six interceptions and 13 pass breakups in three years at Clemson. Davidson played both end and tackle for Auburn, collecting 14.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss in four years, including 6.5 and 11.5, respectively, in 2019.

Hennessy, a center out of Temple, is expected to compete to start at left guard as a rookie. He is viewed as the eventual replacement for veteran pivot Alex Mack, who turns 35 in November and is in the last year of his contract. --Field Level Media