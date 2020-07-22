Dodgers top prospect Lux optioned

Left Menu
Lux is ranked as a top-five prospect in baseball by multiple major outlets and was the Baseball America 2019 minor league player of the year. Lux didn't make the final 30-man roster, expanded due to coronavirus, but could rejoin the team soon.

Top prospect Gavin Lux was optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2020 season opener on Thursday. Lux is ranked as a top-five prospect in baseball by multiple major outlets and was the Baseball America 2019 minor league player of the year.

Lux didn't make the final 30-man roster, expanded due to coronavirus, but could rejoin the team soon. With minor league baseball canceled, Lux will go to the team's alternative training facility. Lux debuted with the Dodgers in September 2019, batting .240/.305/.400 in 82 plate appearances in September and going 2 for 9 in the NL Division Series.

The Dodgers considered using Lux on the final roster for a variety of pandemic-related reasons, but the 22-year-old reported one week late to Summer Camp for undisclosed reasons. Manager Dave Roberts said this week Lux never found his timing at the plate. Instead, the Dodgers will platoon several veterans, including Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernandez, at second base.

The Dodgers also signed left-hander Jake McGee to a one-year contract and placed him on the roster. --Field Level Media

