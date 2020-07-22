Left Menu
Development News Edition

Villa beats Arsenal 1-0, out of EPL relegation zone

Villa and Watford are three points ahead of Bournemouth, with all three teams facing away games in the last round. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will need to win the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Aug. 1 to secure a place in the Europa League next season, and could yet finish as low as 10th place in the Premier League.

PTI | Updated: 22-07-2020 09:33 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 09:28 IST
Villa beats Arsenal 1-0, out of EPL relegation zone
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Aston Villa climbed out of the Premier League's relegation zone with one match to play after beating Arsenal 1-0. Trezeguet netted the winning goal in the 27th minute on Tuesday as Villa moved above Watford on goal difference and out of the bottom three for the first time since February.

It set up a dramatic finale on Sunday, with Villa, Watford and Bournemouth locked in a three-way fight against the drop. Villa and Watford are three points ahead of Bournemouth, with all three teams facing away games in the last round.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will need to win the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Aug. 1 to secure a place in the Europa League next season, and could yet finish as low as 10th place in the Premier League. The visitors hit the post through Eddie Nketiah in the 77th minute but never reached the heights they hit in beating Liverpool, in the league, and Manchester City, in the FA Cup semifinals, in their previous games.

A plane towing the message "Back Arteta Kroenke Out" — a reference to Stan Kroenke, the Arsenal owner — flew above Villa Park at the start of the match and served as a reminder of the anger felt by some fans, with the Gunners facing a fourth season outside the Champions League..

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi, Cong leaders call UP govt 'goonda raj' for Ghaziabad journalist death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government as goonda raj rule by hooligans, hours after Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi succumbed to bullet injury he received from a group of men, who had allegedly hara...

Woman who set herself on fire outside UP CM's office dies

Lucknow July 22 PTI A woman, who had set herself on fire in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths office here, died at a hospital, officials said on Wednesday. The woman and her daughter had set themselves on fire on July 17 over alleged...

Anna Camp says she contracted COVID-19 after not wearing mask 'one time'

Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp has revealed she had caught coronavirus earlier this year after she didnt wear a mask one time in public. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the 37-year-old actor detailed about her symptoms and urged people to we...

Undiagnosed virus infections could be 27 times higher in S.Korea's Daegu city-study

A small South Korean survey of people with no history of COVID-19, but living in a city with the most cases, showed that roughly one in 13 had antibodies to the novel coronavirus, indicating the virus may have spread more widely than though...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020