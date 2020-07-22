PGA Tour Series-China cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19 pandemic

Left Menu
The 2020 season of the PGA Tour Series-China has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of the series announced on Wednesday.

PGA Tour Series-China logo. Image Credit: ANI

The 2020 season of the PGA Tour Series-China has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers of the series announced on Wednesday. "As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect all parts of the world, the PGA TOUR in close consultation with the China Golf Association made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 PGA TOUR Series-China season. Access into China and the continued global spread of the illness made it impossible to proceed with these tournaments at this time," the statement read.

In January, the Series held the first of three planned Qualifying Tournaments, for players from Mainland China. The Series also scheduled two additional Global Qualifying Tournaments open to players from the rest of the world, but once the pandemic spread throughout Asia, it ended the ability for the Series to hold those events as planned. Attempts to move the Qualifying Tournaments to other Southeast Asia sites were not practical, and with access into China limited, officials came to the difficult decision that it couldn't contest tournaments this year.

"It's a disappointment, but I know our players and fans understand--given the continuing evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic--that the health and safety of everyone associated with the Series is of the utmost importance, and staging a TOUR based in China with players from five different continents is just not feasible at this time," said Greg Carlson, PGA TOUR Series-China Executive Director. "We have enjoyed five great years in China, and this was shaping up to be the most successful season in our history. We will continue to evaluate what is happening with the coronavirus and hope the situation alleviates itself so we can again resume tournament golf in this part of the world in 2021," he added.

Earlier this year, the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada also had to cancel its season due to restrictions at the Canada-US border and mandatory quarantines for those entering Canada because of COVID-19. PGA TOUR Series-China made its debut in 2014 and has seen members move on to both the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA TOUR while also competing in international competitions such as the Presidents Cup and the Olympics. (ANI)

