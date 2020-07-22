Left Menu
NL West preview: Dodgers built to blast

New faces: OF Matt Kemp, RHP Tyler Kinley, INF Chris Owings Key subtractions: RHP Chad Bettis, RHP Bryan Shaw, LHP Jake McGee, LHP Tyler Anderson, RHP Seunghwan Oh, 1B-OF Yonder Alonso, LF Desmond (opt out) FLM predicts: Arenado and Trevor Story figure to deliver, but a rotation led by German Marquez, Jon Gray and Kyle Freeland might have trouble making the runs hold up.

Updated: 22-07-2020
LOS ANGELES DODGERS 2020 outlook: The deepest and most talented team in the NL, and perhaps all of baseball, will be on the spot to finally win the franchise's first World Series since Kirk Gibson in 1988. There are simply not many holes here, although L.A. has been a notoriously slow starting team under fifth-year manager Dave Roberts

New faces: OF Mookie Betts, LHP Alex Wood, RHP Blake Treinen, RHP Brusdar Graterol, LHP David Price (opt out). Key subtractions: LHP Rich Hill, RHP Kenta Maeda, LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, OF Alex Verdugo, 1B David Freese, RHP Yimi Garcia, C Russell Martin, RHP JT Chargois

FLM predicts: Betts and Cody Bellinger will lead a loaded offense that is expected to score loads of runs. The rotation has undergone changes, and newcomer Price will not play this season, but the Dodgers have plenty to make the World Series for the third time in four seasons. Does Kenley Jansen ultimately get unseated at closer by Treinen or Graterol? SAN DIEGO PADRES

2020 outlook: Predicting a strong season for an up-and-coming roster is a fool's errand but the Padres have the talent to make noise one day, so why not now? It will be a veteran in Manny Machado that will have to lead the way, along with Fernando Tatis Jr., but the Padres, like the Reds, should be interesting to watch. New faces: 2B Jurickson Profar, LF Tommy Pham, RF Trent Grisham, RHP Zach Davies, LHP Drew Pomeranz, RHP Pierce Johnson

Key subtractions: INF Luis Urias, OF Hunter Renfroe, LHP Eric Lauer FLM predicts: New manager Jayce Tingler needs to see right-hander Chris Paddack turn into the budding ace he can be. Survive against the Dodgers and get a jump on the rest of the division will be the Padres' recipe for success but a wild-card spot is not expected.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS 2020 outlook: With a new leader atop the rotation in Madison Bumgarner highlighting an offseason spending spree the Diamondbacks will aim for a wild-card spot. OFs Cole Kalhoun and Starling Marte should bolster the offense.

New faces: LHP Bumgarner, C Stephen Vogt, OF Calhoun, OF Marte, OF Jon Jay, C John Hicks, RHP Héctor Rondón, RHP Junior Guerra Key subtractions: INF Wilmer Flores, OF Adam Jones, OF Jarrod Dyson, C Alex Avila, RHP Matt Andriese, LHP T.J. McFarland, RHP Yoshihisa Hirano

FLM predicts: There should be plenty of offense in the desert let by the two Martes: Starling and Ketel. A healthy and productive Jake Lamb as DH would give the Diamondbacks intrigue. Lefty Robbie Ray figures to benefit from the presence of Bumgarner. COLORADO ROCKIES

2020 outlook: 3B Nolan Arenado was displeased with the lack of a roster upgrade and now Ian Desmond has opted out of the season. Could the face of the franchise end up elsewhere if the team starts slowly, or is a 60-game season no reason to take such drastic measures? New faces: OF Matt Kemp, RHP Tyler Kinley, INF Chris Owings

Key subtractions: RHP Chad Bettis, RHP Bryan Shaw, LHP Jake McGee, LHP Tyler Anderson, RHP Seunghwan Oh, 1B-OF Yonder Alonso, LF Desmond (opt out) FLM predicts: Arenado and Trevor Story figure to deliver, but a rotation led by German Marquez, Jon Gray and Kyle Freeland might have trouble making the runs hold up. Another season of losing more than they win could be ahead.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS 2020 outlook: A new manager in Gabe Kapler and a new general manager in Farhan Zaidi could shift trajectory, but this roster reconstruction figures to take some time. Without Bruce Bochy, Madison Bumgarner and Buster Posey (opt out) it will make for an odd looking season along the bay.

New faces: RHP Kevin Gausman, LHP Drew Smyly, OF Hunter Pence, C Tyler Heineman, C Rob Brantly, OF Billy Hamilton, 1B/OF Darin Ruf, LHP Tyler Anderson Key subtractions: LHP Bumgarner, LHP Will Smith, CF Kevin Pillar, C Stephen Vogt, C Posey (opt out).

FLM predicts: A fourth consecutive losing season seems to in the making. Johnny Cueto returned from Tommy John surgery late in 2019, but will be hard pressed to carry a Giants rotation to success along with Jeff Samardzija. --Field Level Media

