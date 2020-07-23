Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michael Kasprowicz quits Cricket Australia Board

Cricket Australia (CA) Chairman Earl Eddings has confirmed the resignation of Non-Executive Director, Michael Kasprowicz with immediate effect.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 23-07-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 11:29 IST
Michael Kasprowicz quits Cricket Australia Board
Former Australia pacer Michael Kasprowicz. (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia (CA) Chairman Earl Eddings has confirmed the resignation of Non-Executive Director, Michael Kasprowicz with immediate effect.One of the longest-serving directors on the CA board, Kasprowicz made the call just weeks after former chief executive Kevin Roberts' controversial exit from the organisation.

In a statement to the Board, Michael advised of his intention to resign, wishing Australian Cricket well."Michael has been a servant of Australian Cricket as a former International player, ACA President, Interim CEO of Queensland Cricket and a member of the Board for eight years. He is a long-standing member of the cricket family and we thank him for his contribution," Eddings said in a statement."As I did on the field, I believe I have given absolutely everything to this position and over the years have enjoyed the opportunity to represent every stakeholder of cricket in this country. The experience has been an honour and an absolute privilege, but now is the right time for me to step down," he added.

Kasprowicz's departure means there is no male Test player left on the now eight-person board. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

China says more disasters expected as torrential rains continue

Chinese regions as far apart as Sichuan in the southwest and Gansu in the northwest are at heightened risk of natural disasters in the coming days amid another round of torrential rain, the countrys weather bureau said on Thursday. Parts of...

Witnesses: Afghan government airstrike kills at least 14

A government airstrike killed at least 14 people in Afghanistans western Herat province, many of them women and children, witnesses said on Thursday. Hundreds of people had gathered in Herats Adraskan district to welcome home a former Talib...

France's foreign minister visits crisis-hit Lebanon to urge reform

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is expected to urge Lebanon to enact badly-needed reforms to help get the country out of an acute financial crisis during a visit to Beirut which started on Thursday with a meeting with President M...

Want to be around to play Ashes in Australia: James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson has said that he wants to be around to play the next Ashes in Australia. The 37-year-old said that in order to play the Ashes, he will have to miss odd games here and there.Looking at the bigger picture, I want ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020