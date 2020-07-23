Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pulisic's first season at Chelsea has been similar to Hazard's: Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has compared the first season of Christian Pulisic with former Blues legend Eden Hazard.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 23-07-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 11:51 IST
Pulisic's first season at Chelsea has been similar to Hazard's: Frank Lampard
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has compared the first season of Christian Pulisic with former Blues legend Eden Hazard. His remark came as Chelsea stumbled to a 3-5 loss against Liverpool at the Anfield Stadium on Wednesday (local time).

Pulisic scored and provided an assist after coming off the bench during the second half in the match against Liverpool. "He is hugely important. He has had that impact. I was here for Eden's first year and it's not easy to come into the Premier League, even for Eden in that first year, and adapt to the Premier League. Christian has had his moments of that. Since midseason, he's had a really good patch, since the restart he has been in incredible form. Only the injury he picked up in the Norwich game has kept him out of the FA Cup semi-final when he is flying," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

"Today he comes on and has 40 minutes, which is great for the injury to feel confident with it and shows the quality that he has been showing. He's so young, he has got such natural talent. He scores goals, he creates goals and he is a big player for us. Delighted to see him come through fit. Clearly he will be a big player for us in these next few games but going forward as well," he added. 21-year-old Pulisic has scored nine league goals and provided four assists in 24 games.

Liverpool had three goals in the first half against Chelsea as Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum all scored for the home team. Chelsea's Olivier Giroud managed to peg one goal back for the side, and at half-time Liverpool led 3-1.

In the second half, Roberto Firmino made it 4-1 as he registered a goal in the 55th minute of the match. However, six minutes later, Tammy Abraham scored a goal for the Blues, making the scoreline 4-2.

Christian Pulisic then registered another goal in the 73rd minute, making the scoreline 4-3, and ensuring that the match was heading towards an interesting finish. However, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put the final nail in the coffin as he registered the fifth goal for Liverpool in the 84th minute of the match, giving the Reds a 5-3 win.

The Blues have 63 points from 37 matches and the team would be looking to finish in the top four to seek qualification for the Champions League. Chelsea will now take on Wolves in their final match of the season. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

China says more disasters expected as torrential rains continue

Chinese regions as far apart as Sichuan in the southwest and Gansu in the northwest are at heightened risk of natural disasters in the coming days amid another round of torrential rain, the countrys weather bureau said on Thursday. Parts of...

Witnesses: Afghan government airstrike kills at least 14

A government airstrike killed at least 14 people in Afghanistans western Herat province, many of them women and children, witnesses said on Thursday. Hundreds of people had gathered in Herats Adraskan district to welcome home a former Talib...

France's foreign minister visits crisis-hit Lebanon to urge reform

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is expected to urge Lebanon to enact badly-needed reforms to help get the country out of an acute financial crisis during a visit to Beirut which started on Thursday with a meeting with President M...

Want to be around to play Ashes in Australia: James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson has said that he wants to be around to play the next Ashes in Australia. The 37-year-old said that in order to play the Ashes, he will have to miss odd games here and there.Looking at the bigger picture, I want ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020