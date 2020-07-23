Diamond League track meet in England canceled
The Diamond League track meet in Gateshead, England, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the fifth of the 15 meets in the series to be canceled. The event in London was also called off. The Gateshead meet was originally scheduled for Aug. 16 and then moved to Sept.
The Diamond League track meet in Gateshead, England, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the fifth of the 15 meets in the series to be canceled. The event in London was also called off.
The Gateshead meet was originally scheduled for Aug. 16 and then moved to Sept. 12 before being canceled. The first full Diamond League meet is currently set to be held on Aug. 14 in Monaco.
Exhibition meets have been organized remotely from Oslo and Zurich with athletes worldwide competing simultaneously in a few events..
