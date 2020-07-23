Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former 1,500 world champ Manangoi suspended in doping case

The Athletics Integrity Unit said the Kenyan runner has been charged with "whereabouts failures." No timetable for his disciplinary case was given. Manangoi, who won the world title in 2017, is the latest gold medalist under investigation for being unavailable to give a sample or not updating details of where they can be contacted each day by sample collection officials.

PTI | Monaco | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 18:20 IST
Former 1,500 world champ Manangoi suspended in doping case

Former 1,500-meter world champion Elijah Manangoi was provisionally suspended Thursday for missing doping tests. The Athletics Integrity Unit said the Kenyan runner has been charged with "whereabouts failures." No timetable for his disciplinary case was given.

Manangoi, who won the world title in 2017, is the latest gold medalist under investigation for being unavailable to give a sample or not updating details of where they can be contacted each day by sample collection officials. Christian Coleman, the American sprinter who won the 100-meter title last year, and Salwa Eid Naser, the Nigeria-born 400 gold medalist running for Bahrain, have both been provisionally suspended while under investigation by the AIU.

Athletes who are unavailable three times within 12 months face a two-year ban. Manangoi won the 1,500 title at the 2017 worlds in London and took silver in Beijing two years earlier. He is the reigning Commonwealth Games and African champion, and a multiple winner on the Diamond League track circuit.

Kazakh hurdler Natalya Ivoninskaya and three other Kenyan runners were also sanctioned. Ivoninskaya was banned for two years after a sample from the 2012 London Olympics tested positive for the steroid stanozolol.

Mercy Kibarus was banned for eight years after testing positive for the steroid norandrosterone, Kenneth Kipkemoi was banned for two years after testing positive for the drug terbutaline, and Patrick Siele was suspended for "evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection.".

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Journalist shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari over land dispute

A journalist was shot dead in Madhya Pradeshs Niwari district after he was allegedly attacked by a group of seven men over an old rivalry, the police said on Thursday. According to the police, the incident took place near Putri Khera villag...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. coronavirus cases were approaching 4 million on Thursday, with over 2,600 new cases every hour on average, the highest rate in the world, a Reuters tally showed.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spre...

Rembrandt and Picasso entice life back to auctions after lockdown

Works by Rembrandt, Miro and Picasso are being offered to entice life back to the auction world next week when Sothebys holds its first face-to-face sale since the coronavirus in London with a line-up from the Renaissance to the European Av...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 23

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020