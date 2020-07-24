Left Menu
Chiefs WR Hill predicts 7 Super Bowl titles

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill called teammate Chris Jones' bet of "five-plus" Super Bowl titles and raised him two Lombardi Trophies in a bold prediction on Thursday.

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill called teammate Chris Jones' bet of "five-plus" Super Bowl titles and raised him two Lombardi Trophies in a bold prediction on Thursday. Three days after Jones said the Chiefs would create a dynasty and claim at least a quintet of trophies, Hill went a step further in an appearance on ESPN's First Take.

"Well, I'm not gonna say he's telling a fib," Hill said of Jones' prediction. "But Chris Jones, he's definitely -- he's definitely a man of his word, and we're definitely creating something special here in K.C., so I don't see why not. Why say five? Why not go seven rings? Right now we're just chasing (Michael) Jordan, so that's what we do. "So I'm going over five, and I'm saying seven."

Jones said on KCSP 610 Sports Radio on Monday, "We plan to have another parade and another parade and another parade. We're going to make sure we bring not one, not two, not three, not four, but five-plus rings to Kansas City. It's been 50 years of waiting, but the wait is over now. It's time to create a dynasty." The Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV to claim their first title in 50 years, since Super Bowl IV.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots lead the NFL with six total Super Bowl titles, while the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys each have five. Two teams (Green Bay, New York Giants) have four titles, and three (Denver, Washington, Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders) have three. Jordan won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls.

Jones and Hill each signed extensions within the last year, with both now under contract through 2023. --Field Level Media

