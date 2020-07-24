Juventus 'physically, mentally tired', says Maurizio Sarri after losing to Udinese

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has admitted that his side is "physically and mentally tired" after the club suffered a defeat against Udinese. However, the manager added that this problem is common to all.

"We lost order, even after the draw, because we wanted to win at all costs. In this way, we took the game to a dangerous level, and after the 90th minute, we lost it," the club's official website quoted Sarri as saying. "In this period we are physically and mentally tired, and it is a problem common to all. For this reason, being aggressive is something more tiring and, therefore, now what matters most is order, because the inertia of a game changes very easily. It is difficult to keep it throughout the match and sometimes, like today, we lose it," he added.

Juventus faced a 2-1 defeat against Udinese in the ongoing Serie A here on Thursday. Matthijs de Ligt scored the opening goal of the match in the 42nd minute to put Juventus ahead. However, two goals by Udinese in the second half confirmed their victory. Sarri also stressed they are not thinking about the Champions League and are only focused on the next fixture which is against Sampdoria.

"At the moment I am not thinking about the Champions League, in my mind, there is only Sampdoria and Sunday's match: we have to be 'on the ball', and then we'll think about the Cup," he said. Juventus hold the first position on the Serie A table with 80 points, six points ahead of the second-placed club Atalanta. Sarri's men will take on Sampdoria on July 27. (ANI)