Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIFF organises FIFA MA course for referees

New amendments in the laws of the game, handball interpretations, penalty area incidents and football understandings of the referees were stressed upon during the two-day course. "We had a good chance to discuss amendments in the laws of the game 2020-21 and clarify many important aspects like accidental handball situations followed by an immediate goal or offside offences.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:19 IST
AIFF organises FIFA MA course for referees

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) organised an online FIFA MA course for referees on Tuesday and Wednesday, the programme primarily focussing on rule changes and handball interpretations, among others. Fifty referees attended the course.

Farkhad Abdullaev from Uzbekistan was the course instructor for the same. New amendments in the laws of the game, handball interpretations, penalty area incidents and football understandings of the referees were stressed upon during the two-day course.

"We had a good chance to discuss amendments in the laws of the game 2020-21 and clarify many important aspects like accidental handball situations followed by an immediate goal or offside offences. We had an in-depth discussion on penalty area incidents and offside decisions," Abdullaev stressed. The Uzbek served as a technical instructor in four FIFA World Cups, including 2018 Russia, as well as two editions of the AFC Asian Cup.

Further, he suggested the importance of 'real-match experience' for the development of a referee. "With the support of AFC and FIFA, they will get the opportunities to improve themselves, but a real-match experience is of utmost importance. Local, qualified instructors should be involved closely and all the match situations from leagues should be analysed deeply. "Local instructors and assessors play a very important role in developing the referees. What people do at the local level, needs to be polished at a higher level (AFC and FIFA)." Rahul Gupta, a FIFA panelled referee, informed how this course helped him "enhance refereeing skills". "I personally have a lot of clarity regarding the match-changing situations. Penalty box incidents, handball and so on, which will, in turn, enhance my refereeing skills," Gupta said.

"Mr. Farkhad clarified the law amendments of 20/21 with video analysis, that helped us understand the motive of the amendment and implementation for my upcoming assignments," Venkatesh R, AIFF Referee of the Year, felt. Abdullaev said that he expects more Indian referees in FIFA and AFC panels soon.

"India is a very big country and it is not easy to get everyone to participate in a seminar. But online education can help us. I hope to see more Indian referees and assistant referees in AFC and FIFA level within 1-2 years." The 50 referees who attended the course are as follows: Aditya Purkayastha, Akash Jackson Routh, Akash Mehta, Asish Tiwari, Ashwin, CR Srirrishna, Crystal John, Debasish Mandi, Dipu Roy, Diwakar Kumar, Fasil Salahudeen, Harish Kundu, Ibungo Meetei, Jamal Mohamed, James Roy, Jatinder Singh, Jehrul Islam, Kanika Barman, Khamruddin KM, Ajitkumar Meitei, Priyobarta Singh, Santhosh Kumar, Mithun Kumar Kundu, Moosa V, Mrutyunjay Amatya, Nripen Halder, Prabhat Kalita, Pranjal Banerjee, Pratik Mondal, Palmson Moses, R Venkatesh, Rafeek Babu MP, Rahul Kumar Gupta, Raktim Saha, Ramadasan, Ranjit Baksi, Ranjita Devi, Ravindra Thapliyal, Rosario Fernandes, Rowan Arumughan, Senthil Nathan S, Srikant Bohidar, Sugandar M, Sumiraj PS, Tanmoy Dhar, Tejas Nagvenkar, Umesh Bora, V Eshwar Rao, Vishal, Williams J Koshy..

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Cong to hold protests across Rajasthan against BJP on Saturday

The Congress in Rajasthan will hold demonstrations in all district headquarters on Saturday against the BJPs conspiracy to murder democracy, the party said. This comes amid the political crisis in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has ...

Delhi HC issues notice on plea to upload Education Director's orders on fee increase proposal

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi government on a petition seeking directions to the Director of Education to upload orders passed by them while examining the fee increase proposal by recognised unaided schools. A ...

Narasimha Rao's contribution continues to shape modern India: Rahul Gandhi

Former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao played a pivotal role in ushering in an era of liberalisation in the country and his contribution continues to shape modern India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday. Congratulating the Congr...

Behave in Gandhian way: Gehlot tells his MLAs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday urged Congress MLAs sitting on a dharna at the Raj Bhawan here to behave in the Gandhian way as no confrontation is desirable, sources saidState Congress MLAs in the Gehlot camp are sitting on a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020