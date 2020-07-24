Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Serie A title race starting to resemble a relegation battle

Juventus, Lazio and Inter Milan may be have been playing for the Serie A title over the last five weeks but their recent form has been more like teams battling relegation. One of the oddest title races in recent memory took another twist on Thursday when Juventus, needing to win at lowly Udinese to clinch a ninth successive title with three matches to spare, threw away a halftime lead and lost 2-1.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 18:58 IST
Soccer-Serie A title race starting to resemble a relegation battle

Juventus, Lazio and Inter Milan may be have been playing for the Serie A title over the last five weeks but their recent form has been more like teams battling relegation.

One of the oddest title races in recent memory took another twist on Thursday when Juventus, needing to win at lowly Udinese to clinch a ninth successive title with three matches to spare, threw away a halftime lead and lost 2-1. Having wasted their first "match point", Juve must wait until at least Sunday, when they host a revived Sampdoria, before they can give coach Maurizio Sarri his first major Italian title.

If that happens, it will be as much thanks to the failings of their rivals as their own merits. When Serie A resumed in June following the coronavirus stoppage, the scene appeared set for a dramatic finale.

Juventus led with 63 points followed by Lazio -- unbeaten in 21 matches -- on 62, Inter Milan 57 and Atalanta 51. In nine matches since, Juventus have taken 17 points, Inter 16, Lazio 10. The only side to have looked like worthy title contenders have been Atalanta who have taken 23 points.

Juve's have twice squandered two-goal leads in their last five games which have produced one win, two draws and two defeats. Inter have won two of their last six games and Lazio had taken one point from a possible 15 before Thursday's 2-1 win over Cagliari.

Like Juventus, Inter have made a habit of letting matches slip from their grasp. They missed an open goal when they were leading 2-1 at home to Sassuolo and drew 3-3, then missed and a penalty when they were leading Bologna ten-man 1-0 and lost 2-1.

Sarri said everyone had been affected by having to play 12 rounds of matches crammed in six weeks in high summer. Inter coach Antonio Conte has blamed a lack of killer instinct by his team and Lazio's Simone Inzaghi says an injury crisis has scuppered their hopes.

Meanwhile Juve's chief football officer Fabio Paratici pointed out that Inter, Lazio and Atalanta have all talked more about qualifying for the Champions League than winning the title. "We are Juve, we have this responsibility, this pressure which we enjoy," he said.

"I see that all the clubs have achieved their goals, but nobody says that their goal was the championship. But we do it every year. If nobody wants to win, we'll take it." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Chicago takes down statues of Columbus, plans review of all monuments

Chicago temporarily removed two statues of Christopher Columbus on Friday and announced it would reassess the appropriateness of all its monuments, a week after protesters had tried to topple one of the statues, leading to a violent clash w...

Rajasthan Guv acting on behest of central government: Kapil Sibal

The Congress on Friday attacked Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra for not calling an assembly session by accusing him of abdicating his constitutional obligation and acting on the behest of the central government. The party also questioned t...

Russian central bank cuts key rate to record low of 4.25%

Russias central bank cut the key interest rate to a record low of 4.25 on Friday and said more cuts were possible, given low inflation and a shrinking economy.Russia has cut rates four times in 2020 in an attempt to support an economy pumme...

Soccer-Premier League 2020-21 season to kick off on Sept. 12

The 2020-21 English Premier League season will begin on Sept. 12 and the final round of matches will be held on May 23, the league announced on Friday.The new season, originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, has been delayed this year after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020