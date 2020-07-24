Left Menu
Mizoram government to organise football tournament after pandemic: Royte

He said that the MFA Football ground is currently being constructed at Sairang near Aizawl with assistance from FIFA. Royte said that the state government is making efforts to assist sportspersons and train the "talented" ones to reach international level.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 24-07-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 21:16 IST
Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte on Friday said that the state government will organise a football tournament once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Addressing a special general body meeting of Mizoram Football Association (MFA) here, Royte said the proposed 'Laldenga NE Peace Cup' will be organised in collaboration with All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the sport's state body.

He said that the state government is making massive efforts to improve sports infrastructures covering various disciplines. "In order to construct various sports infrastructure, the sports department has extended funds and apart from this funds are also expected from Externally Aided Project (EAP)," he said.

According to the minister, construction of good football grounds are underway in three newly created districts -- Saitual, Khawzawl and Hnahthial -- where artificial turf will be laid. He said that the MFA Football ground is currently being constructed at Sairang near Aizawl with assistance from FIFA.

Royte said that the state government is making efforts to assist sportspersons and train the "talented" ones to reach international level. He pointed out that Rs 20 lakh and Rs 15 lakh was given to hockey star Lalremsiami and weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga respectively as a token of appreciation for their performances in international level.

He expressed hope that the new sports policy and "industry tag" to sports would usher in development in the field of sports. In a significant move to give a boost to the sports sector in the state, the Mizoram government had granted "industry" status to sports in May this year.

