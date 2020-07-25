Left Menu
Soccer-Atlanta United part ways with manager De Boer after dismal restart

Atlanta United have parted company with manager Frank de Boer by mutual agreement, the Major League Soccer club announced on Friday. De Boer's Atlanta started the 2020 campaign with consecutive wins before the MLS season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club went on to suffer an early elimination from the "MLS Is Back Tournament" in Orlando after losing each of their three matches in the group stage this month. "On behalf of Atlanta United, I would like to thank Frank for his leadership and commitment to the club," said Atlanta president Darren Eales in a statement https://www.atlutd.com/post/2020/07/24/atlanta-united-frank-de-boer-mutually-agree-part-ways.

Former Dutch international De Boer took charge of Atlanta in December 2018 and guided them to a second-place finish in the 2019 MLS regular season in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 18-12-4 record. In his first season, the team also won the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup.

"Under Frank's guidance, the club had a strong 2019 season in both MLS and international competition," added Eales. "In winning two trophies in his first season in charge, he will always be a part of the club's history, and with great appreciation and respect we wish him all the best in the future."

Atlanta said they will announce an interim coach shortly while beginning a search for De Boer's permanent replacement.

