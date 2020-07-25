Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leicester City 'want' Champions League, but Man United 'need' it: Brendan Rodgers

Ahead of their last league game against Manchester United, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said there will be more pressure on the Red Devils as they "need" rather than want to be in the Champions League.

ANI | Leicester | Updated: 25-07-2020 10:03 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 09:54 IST
Leicester City 'want' Champions League, but Man United 'need' it: Brendan Rodgers
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of their last league game against Manchester United, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said there will be more pressure on the Red Devils as they "need" rather than want to be in the Champions League. "There is a difference where we want to be in the Champions League, but when you're a club like Manchester United, there's a need to be in the Champions League," Goal.com quoted Rodgers as saying.

"We want to be in it, but if we fall short, it's still been a really good season," he added. Meanwhile, competing in the Champions League is a must for United, who are looking to return to Europe's top competition after finishing sixth last season."I've been involved in finals and two-legged games where games mean everything so I'm not new to the situation. It's just very exciting. Sometimes things peter out in a season, but for us this is what you're looking for. Our season doesn't finish until the very end, we can finish on a high," Rogers said.

Reflecting on the importance of clash he further said, "We are playing one of the superpowers of world football with a chance to go above them and get into the Champions League. We have one last shot, and that tells you how well the players have done." Injury-hit Leicester are set to have winger Marc Albrighton back in contention for the final match of the campaign.

United are placed at third spot with 63 points ahead of Chelsea on goal difference while Leicester City are one point behind the Blues at fifth spot. Leicester City will host Manchester United at King Power Stadium while Chelsea will take on Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, July 26. (ANI)

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Target of construction of 2.95 crore houses under PMAY-G expected to be achieved by March 2022: Centre

To achieve the objective of Housing for all by the year 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the restructured rural housing scheme, namely Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin PMAY-G on November 20, 2016, with the target of constructio...

14th UK-India Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) Sees Commitment to Enhanced Trade Partnership

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirUK and Indian Ministers agree to remove barriers to trade as part of a roadmap to a Free Trade Agreement at the first virtual Joint Economic and Trade Committee JETCO. The UK India Business Council warmly wel...

Huawei Continues to Maintain its Leadership Position Globally

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirHuawei continues its growth success story as it reports a growth of 13.1 year-on-year. What makes Huawei the market leader in telecom gear and other connected products There is no one right answer to the ques...

ADARA Networks acknowledged as An Industry Leader in SDN

SAN JOSE, California, July 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- ADARA Networks, Inc., an SDN and Cloud Networking company, today announced that ADARA SD WAN has been acknowledged as one of the Industry leaders in SDN. ADARA SD WAN has been available on A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020