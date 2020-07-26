Left Menu
Development News Edition

Went ahead with England tour despite COVID-19 cases among players to help resumption of cricket: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board came under intense pressure on whether to send its team for the England series or not after 10 players tested positive for COVID-19 but eventually went ahead with the tour to ensure resumption of the game amid the pandemic, a top official said.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 26-07-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 09:51 IST
Went ahead with England tour despite COVID-19 cases among players to help resumption of cricket: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board came under intense pressure on whether to send its team for the England series or not after 10 players tested positive for COVID-19 but eventually went ahead with the tour to ensure resumption of the game amid the pandemic, a top official said. Last month, 10 players had been left out of the England tour squad after they failed to clear the coronavirus test.

Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Imran Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain and Kashif Bhatti were among those who tested positive in the first round. A few players subsequently cleared a second test and joined the squad in England. Pakistan play a three-match Test series against England starting on August 5, followed by three T20 International matches.

"The Board was under pressure when so many players' tests came positive. Thus sending the cricket team to England during the coronavirus pandemic was quite a tough decision," PCB CEO Wasim Khan was quoted as saying by a Pakistani channel. "We kept to our plan to go ahead with the tour because we had in the first place decided to send the team to play our important part in the restoration of world cricket and to keep it on track, it is imperative to continue with matches." Khan also emphasised that "cricket and COVID-19 will have to co-exist”.

He insisted that there was no other reason for going ahead with the tour to England other than to ensure that international cricket resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the PCB also took into account that the West Indies proceeded with their tour of England despite the pandemic.

"Whenever we are asked regarding our decision to proceed with the tour to England, the same question should also be posed to the West Indies cricket team, which has also continued with scheduled matches," he said. "The West Indies (cricket team) decided to go to England when the situation was quite worse over there (due to the pandemic)." Khan said international teams were having a different perception about playing in Pakistan.

"They are more willing to come now. Tell me why did not these teams like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh come for Tests and white ball cricket before we took over. We also brought the MCC side and the Bangladesh women’s team. All this gives us confidence that more teams will be coming to Pakistan soon." PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Reds infielder Davidson tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 a day after playing in their season-opener on Friday, the Major League Baseball MLB team said on Saturday. Davidson, who was tested before the game, went 0-for-2 as the de...

S Africa highlights plans for economic growth post COVID-19

South Africas Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has highlighted a slew of measures to grow jobs and production in critical industries post the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged the economy. Patel, while presenting his departments...

Rugby-Blues defence sends Chiefs to seventh successive defeat

The Auckland Blues got back on the winning path as they sent the Waikato Chiefs crashing to an unwanted record with a 21-17 victory in a defensively focussed Super Rugby Aotearoa clash at Eden Park on Sunday. The Blues produced a massive de...

Diesel price nears Rs 82 a litre after 15 paise increase

Diesel price in the national capital on Sunday inched towards the Rs 82 per litre-mark following the second consecutive day of price hike. Diesel price was increased by 15 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned oi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020