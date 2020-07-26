Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beating Olympic champion Li Xuerui was turning point of my career: Sindhu

World champion PV Sindhu on Sunday said initial failures at the international stage were disappointing but defeating the then reigning Olympic champion Li Xuerui at the China Open in 2012 strengthened her resolve to succeed in the senior circuit.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 17:54 IST
Beating Olympic champion Li Xuerui was turning point of my career: Sindhu

World champion PV Sindhu on Sunday said initial failures at the international stage were disappointing but defeating the then reigning Olympic champion Li Xuerui at the China Open in 2012 strengthened her resolve to succeed in the senior circuit. Sindhu had burst onto the scene when as a 16-year-old she had stunned London Olympics gold medallist Li in the quarterfinals of China Masters. A year later, she claimed a maiden bronze medal at the prestigious World Championships.

She eventually went on to win five medals in the prestigious tournament — two bronze, two silver and a gold, besides the Olympic silver medal four years ago in Rio de Janeiro. "When I started playing I was doing well but international standards are not the same. In the beginning, I kept losing in first rounds, qualifying rounds. I realised I needed to go out harder, that is when I kept working hard," Sindhu told paddler Mudit Dani on his online show 'In The Sportlight'.

"I used to feel sad and thinking what mistake I'm making, I am also working hard as others. "I think that turning point I would say I got in 2012 where I beat Li Xuerui, she was current Olympic champion at that time. Since then I worked extra hard and I have been improving step by step, year by year." A big fan of 2004 Olympic gold medalist Taufik Hidayat's backhand and two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan's style of play, Sindhu still fondly remembers how a fan on her arrival in Hyderabad from Rio presented her with a month's salary for her exploits at the mega event. "It was so touching that I remember it even today. I wrote him a letter and sent him some money," said the World No. 7.

While Sindhu currently continues to train at home and is having a relaxed time with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic, she has also picked up new skills. "I have been learning a few things; like I paint nowadays. I am also cooking and baking. It's really interesting because earlier it was always badminton but now you are learning different stuff which is creative," said Sindhu.

Sindhu alongwith her badminton colleagues are waiting for a green light from the Telangana government to resume their training amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) had planned to conduct the training camp at Hyderabad from July 1 but the Telangana government still hasn't given a go ahead due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Halep withdraws from Palermo Open after quarantine order

Second-ranked Simona Halep withdrew from the Palermo Ladies Open Sunday following a quarantine ordinance issued by Italys health ministry. Given the recent rise in Covid19 cases in Romania and my anxieties around international air travel at...

Non-profit organisation urges PM to set up national commission for migrant workers

A non-profit organisation has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate steps to set up a panel for migrant workers on the lines of NHRC and National Commission for Minorities. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Smriti Sansthan PDUS...

Free education in KIIT for children of Covid deceased in Odisha

KIIT Deemed to be University here on Sunday announced its decision to provide technical and professional education free of cost to children of the people succumbing to COVID-19 in Odisha. Noting that COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted and deva...

Organ donation, transplant hit hard in Indore amid outbreak

Life-saving organ transplant procedures have come to a standstill in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh with not a single donation taking place since March 24 when the first set of COVID-19 cases were detected here, a senior health official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020