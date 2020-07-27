Juventus secure 9th successive Serie A title with win over Sampdoria

Juventus won the Serie A title after they secured a 2-0 win over Sampdoria here on Monday. With this win, Juventus claimed the ninth successive Serie A title.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the end of the first half to hand the Bianconeri the lead. Federico Bernardeschi's second-half effort doubled Juventus' advantage. Just before the conclusion of the match, Juventus were presented with a brilliant opportunity to add another goal to their tally as the Maurizio Sarri-led side was awarded a penalty in the 88th minute after Alex Sandro was brought down inside the box.

Ronaldo stood up to take the penalty but failed to convert the penalty which kept the scoreline 2-0 and the match concluded on the same. Juventus now have 83 points at the top of the Serie A table with a seven-point lead over the second-placed club, Inter Milan. They will next take on Cagliari on July 30. (ANI)