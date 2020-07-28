Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gini Wijnaldum delighted with 'very happy ending' of 2019-2020 season

Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum has expressed delight over the "very happy ending" to the 2019-2020 season.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 28-07-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 14:41 IST
Gini Wijnaldum delighted with 'very happy ending' of 2019-2020 season
Gini Wijnaldum (Photo/ Gini Wijnaldum Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum has expressed delight over the "very happy ending" to the 2019-2020 season. Liverpool played the final game of the season on July 26 when they defeated Newcastle by 3-1. Wijnaldum said there was uncertainty over whether the 2019-2020 season will resume or not due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wijnaldum took to Twitter and wrote, "What a ride this season's been. From a great start to not knowing if we'd even finish the season to a very happy ending. Now it's time to recharge, re-focus and enjoy what we've accomplished And most importantly spend some time with family and friends." Liverpool finished the 2019-2020 Premier League season with a club-record 99 points.

The Jurgen Klopp-led team had already sealed the Premier League title on June 26 and lifted the trophy on July 23 after they played their final home match of the recently concluded season. Liverpool ended the 2019-2020 Premier League season with a massive 18-point lead over the second-placed Manchester City. The champions won 32 of their 38 matches in the league while witnessing three draws and as many defeats. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Zoomcar, ETO Motors partner to boost shared EV mobility

Self-drive car rental service provider Zoomcar on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with Hyderabad-based electric mobility solutions provider ETO Motors to provide an array of platform services for the latters shared three-wheel...

Royal Enfield launches 'Service on Wheels' initiative amid COVID-19 pandemic

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Tuesday said it has rolled out a doorstep service facility Service on Wheels for its customers in the country in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the initiative, the company has deployed&#160;800 units&...

Yatra.com aims to become digital services platform

Online travel company Yatra.com on Tuesday said it is looking at becoming a digital services platform from being just a travel services firm, and is working in that direction. Outlining the companys strategy going forward, Yatra.com co-foun...

Joker 2: Will Joaquin Phoenix return as director or Arthur? Movie to be naturalistic, psychological

Joker 2 is a highly anticipated movie and fans want to know more about it. The huge success of the first movie titled Joker augmented the demand for one more movie among fans. Read further to get some latest updates related to the imminent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020