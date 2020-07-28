Left Menu
IOA forms 11-member CGA of India for 2020-21 season

Union minister and Archery Association of India president Arjun Munda and National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) chief Raninder Singh are special invitees to the committee. As per the requirements of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), every Commonwealth country needs to have its own Commonwealth Games Association to deal with matters related to sporting activities among its member nations.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday constituted an 11-member Commonwealth Games Association of India (CGA of India) under its president Narinder Batra for the 2020-21 season. Besides Batra, the committee also includes senior IOA officials R K Anand (senior vice president), Anil Khanna (senior vice president), Rajeev Mehta (secretary general), and Anandeshwar Pandey (treasurer).

V D Nanavati, Adille Sumariwala, Kuldeep Vats, Ajay Singh, Dushyant Chautala and Ajit Banerjee are other members of the panel. Union minister and Archery Association of India president Arjun Munda and National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) chief Raninder Singh are special invitees to the committee.

As per the requirements of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), every Commonwealth country needs to have its own Commonwealth Games Association to deal with matters related to sporting activities among its member nations. So, the CGA of India will deal with the CGF regarding any matters related to Commonwealth nations, including the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

