Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL shares 'broad overview' with franchises, set to create health app for players, staff

The ISL has shared a "broad overview" of its COVID-19 guidelines with franchises and everyone involved with the event will be required to provide daily health updates through an app which will be functional from the pre-season.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 17:53 IST
ISL shares 'broad overview' with franchises, set to create health app for players, staff

The ISL has shared a "broad overview" of its COVID-19 guidelines with franchises and everyone involved with the event will be required to provide daily health updates through an app which will be functional from the pre-season. The seventh Indian Super League is set to be held behind closed doors from November to March and it is likely to be restricted to a single venue in view of the COVID-19 pandemic with Goa and Kerala emerging as frontrunners to host the lucrative event.

Leaving nothing to chance, the ISL has already got down to work. "ISL is planning to create a Health App for players support staff, club management, league officials including match commissioners and referees, doctors. Everyone who is going to be in the bubble," a source close to ISL told PTI on Tuesday.

"They all will have to daily provide their health updates through this app, starting from pre-season which is roughly October. There will be approximately 1500 to 2000 people monitored by the league's medical team on a daily basis," he added. In October, a virtual ISL workshop will be conducted and the clubs will be "presented with all the details, rules and regulations" regarding the staging of the event. The venue will be finalised on August 7.

The ISL is expected to release its full fixtures for the 2020-21 season by August 31. Taking a cue from the ongoing England-West Indies Test series, it has already been decided that the teams will stay put in a bio-secure environment.

According to the source, the 10 competing franchises will be divided into three groups with Group A comprising four teams and Group B and C consisting of three sides each. All players and support staff will be required to return negative for COVID-19 tests in their home city 48 hours before arriving in the host city.

They will be tested on arrival and will have to spend some time in isolation even if the result is negative. Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the previous ISL final between ATK and Chennaiyin FC was played behind closed doors at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on March 14.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

New York concert to be investigated over 'egregious' social-distancing violations, Cuomo says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that health authorities would investigate a charity concert, which included performances by Goldman Sachs Group Inc boss David Solomon and the Chainsmokers, over social distancing violations.The...

Airline Jet2.com cancels flights to Spanish islands until at least Aug. 10

Budget airline Jet2.com said it was cancelling flights and holidays from Britain to Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza until at least Aug. 10, reflecting the latest travel advice from the British go...

U.N. experts warn Venezuela it could be in breach of North Korea sanctions -documents

U.N. investigators monitoring compliance with sanctions on North Korea are looking into a possible military and technology deal between Pyongyang and Venezuela and have warned Caracas that it could be in violation of U.N. Security Council r...

U.S. Attorney General Barr faces House scrutiny on handling of protests, cases involving Trump allies

U.S. Attorney General William Barr faces tough questioning on Tuesday by a Democratic-controlled House of Representative committee whose members believe he abused his power to bolster President Donald Trumps allies and silence his political...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020