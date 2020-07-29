Williamson clears quarantine, slated to practice

New Orleans Pelicans rookie star Zion Williamson cleared quarantine and was slated to practice with the team Tuesday night, ESPN reported. Williamson left the Pelicans on July 16 to attend to a family situation and returned to the Orlando area last Friday night.

Williamson reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 four times since returning to the NBA "bubble" environment. New Orleans hasn't yet indicated whether Williamson would be on the floor Thursday night when the club restarts the season against the Utah Jazz.

Williamson, who turned 20 on July 6, averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games prior to the shutdown. The forward missed the first three months of the season with a knee injury. The Pelicans (28-36) are one of three teams who stand 3 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies, who currently hold the final Western Conference playoff spot.

