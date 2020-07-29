Williamson clears quarantine, slated to practice
New Orleans hasn't yet indicated whether Williamson would be on the floor Thursday night when the club restarts the season against the Utah Jazz. Williamson, who turned 20 on July 6, averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games prior to the shutdown.Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 05:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 05:03 IST
New Orleans Pelicans rookie star Zion Williamson cleared quarantine and was slated to practice with the team Tuesday night, ESPN reported. Williamson left the Pelicans on July 16 to attend to a family situation and returned to the Orlando area last Friday night.
Williamson reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 four times since returning to the NBA "bubble" environment. New Orleans hasn't yet indicated whether Williamson would be on the floor Thursday night when the club restarts the season against the Utah Jazz.
Williamson, who turned 20 on July 6, averaged 23.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19 games prior to the shutdown. The forward missed the first three months of the season with a knee injury. The Pelicans (28-36) are one of three teams who stand 3 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies, who currently hold the final Western Conference playoff spot.
--Field Level Media
ALSO READ
NBA announces two positive coronavirus cases after testing 322 players at NBA Campus
NBA star Russell Westbrook tests positive for coronavirus
NBA announces 0.6 percent positive test rate
WNBA season scheduled to tip off on July 25
Sikkim reports highest single-day spike of 45 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 198: Health department. PTI KDK SOM ANBANB