Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket- Jason Holder wants England to reciprocate with Windies tour

England's board had projected losses of up to $491 million if no cricket could be played this summer and the West Indies were hailed for agreeing to play the three-test series despite the UK struggling to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. "We don't know what's going to happen after this series with the international calendar but if there is an opportunity for England to come over to the Caribbean before the end of the year that would help significantly," Holder said after England wrapped up the series 2-1 on Tuesday.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 29-07-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 10:35 IST
Cricket- Jason Holder wants England to reciprocate with Windies tour
West Indies skipper Jason Holder. Image Credit: ANI

West Indies captain Jason Holder says he hopes England will reciprocate his team's visit during the COVID-19 pandemic and tour the Caribbean later this year. England's board had projected losses of up to $491 million if no cricket could be played this summer and the West Indies were hailed for agreeing to play the three-test series despite the UK struggling to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We don't know what's going to happen after this series with the international calendar but if there is an opportunity for England to come over to the Caribbean before the end of the year that would help significantly," Holder said after England wrapped up the series 2-1 on Tuesday. "It's been a tough last few years for us financially and we've taken a pay cut due to the circumstances. A tour hopefully, if it is possible before the end of 2020, would help keep us afloat."

The series, which saw the return of international cricket, was played in a bio-secure environment and Holder said smaller cricket nations might not be able to cover the costs of setting up a similar "bubble" to host visitors safely. "We only really make money from England, and I think India. We break even with Pakistan and Australia, and all the rest of the series we play are losses," he said.

"But in these trying times only England, Australia and India can probably host cricket. Outside of that, the smaller territories are struggling financially to get cricket on." Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy also wanted England to reciprocate with a tour.

"Let's see if appreciation for our efforts will go unnoticed. They need to give us at least 20 million for all that money we saved them," Sammy tweeted.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

All named by Sushant's father booked, investigations have begun: Patna police

All those named by the father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with his death, have been booked and investigations have begun, said Superintendent of Police SP, Patna Central City, Vinay Tiwari on Wednesday. An FIR has been...

Samsung weighs dropping Bixby as Google dangles new mobile apps deal

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering dropping its Bixby virtual assistant and Galaxy Apps Store from its mobile devices as part of a new global revenue-sharing deal with Alphabet Incs Google, according to correspondence seen by Reuters...

US shutting China's Houston consulate aimed at reducing Beijing's espionage

The shutting down of the Chinese consulate in Houston indicates that the US is likely making it an example in order to achieve its goal of a reduction in Beijings espionage activities without taking even harsher measures, such as shuttering...

Makers of 'KGF: Chapter 2' release Sanjay Dutt's character poster on his 61st birthday

Marking senior actor Sanjay Dutts birthday, makers of his upcoming action-thriller KGF Chapter 2 on Wednesday unveiled his character poster from the film. Dutt took to Instagram to share the poster that features him in a dark, fierce avatar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020