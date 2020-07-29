England name 14-member unchanged squad for first Test against Pakistan

England on Wednesday name 14-member unchanged squad for the first Test against Pakistan. England have picked the same squad which guided them to a 269-run victory against West Indies at Old Trafford on Tuesday. England won the three-match series 2-1 and regained the Wisden Trophy.

England and Pakistan are slated to play the three Tests followed by as many T20Is behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment. "After three Tests in quick succession against the West Indies, we now turn to an equally condensed Test series against Pakistan, with 15 days of Test cricket scheduled in a three-week period. Our 14-man squad is unchanged," National Selector Ed Smith said.

England will next take on Ireland in three-match ODI series commencing from Thursday, July 30 but it will be contested by a separate white-ball squad to ensure there is no risk of compromising the bio-secure environments. England Test squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire) captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Dominic Bess (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Reserves: James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dan Lawrence (Essex). The first Test match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from August 5. (ANI)