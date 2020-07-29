Left Menu
Development News Edition

SLC appoints Jayantha Dharmadasa as new vice president after K Mathivanan resigns

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday appointed Dr Jayantha Dharmadasa as the new vice president after K Mathivanan resigned from his post.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:56 IST
SLC appoints Jayantha Dharmadasa as new vice president after K Mathivanan resigns
Sri Lanka Cricket logo. Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday appointed Dr Jayantha Dharmadasa as the new vice president after K Mathivanan resigned from his post. "The Executive Committee at its Emergency Meeting held this afternoon, accepted the resignation of Mathivanan and proceeded with appointing a vice president for the position vacant in terms of the provisions of the Constitution of Sri Lanka Cricket," read a release from SLC.

"Accordingly, the Committee unanimously decided to appoint Dr Jayantha Dharmadasa as the new vice president of SLC for the position made vacant by virtue of Mathivanan's resignation," it added. SLC congratulated Dharmadasa on taking up the new post. SLC further stated that the "resignation of Mathivanan comes in the wake of the recent unanimous decision of Executive Committee to hold an inquiry against Mathivanan for indulging in unethical practices in his capacity as an office bearer". (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Get me a sofa! Spain sees post-lockdown furniture boom

Spains furniture manufacturers say they are overwhelmed by demand after sales boomed at the end of lockdown in June, potentially erasing most of the years losses. Sales of household equipment, including furniture and home appliances, jumped...

UK names new MI6 chief: enter diplomat (and spy) Richard Moore

Britain named career diplomat and intelligence officer Richard Moore on Wednesday as the new chief of the Secret Intelligence Service, the foreign spy service known as MI6. Moore, 57, joined MI6 in 1987, just four years before the collapse ...

1,118 new coronavirus cases in Mumbai, 60 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 1,11,964 with addition of 1,118 new cases on Wednesday while death toll went up to 6,244 with 60 deaths being reported, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC. The number of coronav...

India opens door for foreign universities under new education policy

India on Wednesday approved a plan to allow foreign universities to open campuses in the country as part of efforts to boost education to strengthen the economy as it struggles with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Politicians affili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020