Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan is a better Test team, can shock England: Vaughan

Former captain Michael Vaughan has cautioned England ahead of next month's three-match Test series, saying Pakistan is a better team than the West Indies in the traditional format and can shock the home side.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:06 IST
Pakistan is a better Test team, can shock England: Vaughan

Former captain Michael Vaughan has cautioned England ahead of next month's three-match Test series, saying Pakistan is a better team than the West Indies in the traditional format and can shock the home side. England, without the services of regular skipper Joe Root, had lost the opening Test against the West Indies by four wickets but bounced back by winning the next two matches to claim the Wisden trophy 2-1.

"From an England perspective, it is a good step up. I am not disregarding the West Indies at all, but Pakistan is a better Test match team than the West Indies," Vaughan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz. "So I am really looking forward to that series. It should be a ripper. Pakistan could come here and shock the England team if the English side play like they did in the first Test against West Indies at Southampton." Vaughan, who featured in 82 Tests and 86 ODIs for England, said Pakistan have quality batsmen who are capable of challenging the English bowlers.

"Babar Azam and Azhar (Ali) are two right-hand batsmen of high quality, who know how to play in England conditions. If Pakistan bats first and I am sure that is their plan and get scores on the board, they will really challenge this England side," Vaughan said. The series, which will be held behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment, will begin with the first Test on August 5 at the Old Trafford in Manchester, followed by two games at Ageas Bowl, Southampton (Aug 13-17 and Aug 21-25).

The Test series will be followed by three T20Is to be played at a single venue in Manchester on August 28, August 30 and September 1 respectively..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Deadlock ends, Rajasthan Assembly session from Aug 14

The deadlock over convening the Rajasthan Assembly ended Wednesday with Governor Kalraj Mishra agreeing to call a session from August 14. The Raj Bhawan announcement came a couple of hours after the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet sent a fourth propos...

'I wish they killed you': trauma of Syrian LGBT+ rape survivors

Stigmatized gay, bisexual, and transgender Syrian refugees who survived sexual violence in war are struggling to get medical or mental health care, human rights groups said on Wednesday.More than 40 LGBT survivors in Lebanon told Human Righ...

Sevilla says a player has tested positive for COVID-19

A player at Spanish soccer club Sevilla has tested positive for the coronavirus, a week before the teams Europa League match against Roma. The club did not disclosed the name of the player on Wednesday. It said he has not shown symptoms of ...

Afghan women demand right to be named on children's documents

By Bahaar Joya LONDON, July 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Afghan women could win the legal right to have their names on their childrens birth certificates and identity cards under a proposal to be presented to parliament, one of the count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020