Sevilla says a player has tested positive for COVID-19

A player at Spanish soccer club Sevilla has tested positive for the coronavirus, a week before the team's Europa League match against Roma. Sevilla is scheduled to face Roma on Aug. 6 in the round of 16 of the Europa League. Sevilla said the positive result was discovered on Monday after the entire squad was tested as it returned from a break following the end of the Spanish league.

PTI | Seville | Updated: 29-07-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@SevillaFC_ENG)

A player at Spanish soccer club Sevilla has tested positive for the coronavirus, a week before the team's Europa League match against Roma. The club did not disclosed the name of the player on Wednesday. It said he has not shown symptoms of COVID-19 and was in good health and isolated at home.

The announcement by Sevilla came a day after Real Madrid said forward Mariano tested positive for COVID-19 and also had to be isolated from the rest of the squad. Madrid plays at Manchester City on Aug. 7 in the Champions League. Sevilla is scheduled to face Roma on Aug. 6 in the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Sevilla said the positive result was discovered on Monday after the entire squad was tested as it returned from a break following the end of the Spanish league. The club said it immediately informed sports and health authorities and temporarily suspended the team's training sessions. It also disinfected the club's facilities in accordance with the strict protocols in place because of the pandemic.

Sevilla said the rest of the squad and club members have already undergone two rounds of tests since Monday. No one was infected in the first round, and the results of the second one are expected Thursday. The team is set to resume training on Thursday under strict health safety measures.

