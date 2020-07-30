Strasburg (hand) scratched from second consecutive start

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg will miss his second consecutive start Thursday night as he continues to recover from a nerve issue in his pitching hand. Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Erick Fedde again would get the start for Strasburg, this time in the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays.

"He's got very minimal pain, if not any pain, in his thumb now," Martinez said. "But we want to make sure this doesn't become an issue or problem somewhere else." Fedde, a 27-year-old right-hander, pitched four innings in place of Strasburg on Saturday against the New York Yankees, allowing fours hits and two runs (one earned) with one walk and three strikeouts.

Strasburg, a 32-year-old righty, is entering his 11th season with the Nationals, who made him the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2009. Last season, he led the National League in wins (18) and innings (209) while striking out 251. In the postseason, he produced a 5-0 record in six starts, defeating the Houston Astros twice as the Nationals won their first World Series championship. He was named MVP of the series.

The Nationals re-signed him to a seven-year, $245 million deal in December. Martinez also announced Wednesday that left fielder Juan Soto, who has missed the start of the season due to a positive COVID-19 test, has tested negative twice. The team hopes to have Soto back on the field Saturday, if he gets clearance from the D.C. Health Department.

