The following are the top/expected stories at 1720 hours: SPO-FOOT-EB-COACH East Bengal hire young Goan coach Francisco for new season Kolkata, Jul 29 (PTI) East Bengal appointed 38-year-old Francisco Jose Bruto Da Costa as their new coach for the upcoming season. SPO-CHESS-LD ANAND Anand loses to Ivanchuk, ends disastrous Legends campaign after 8 defeats Chennai, Jul 30 (PTI) Indian chess ace Viswanathan Anand's signed off second from bottom after his disappointing campaign at the Legends of Chess online tournament ended with a loss to long-time rival Vasyl Ivanchuk in the ninth and final round.

SPO-CRI-MORGAN Allowing English players in 2019 IPL was part of WC plans: Morgan Southampton, Jul 30 (PTI) England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has revealed that his teammates' participation in the 2019 IPL, which was part of a well thought out plan, played a key role in helping the side claim its maiden World Cup title. SPO-MINISTRY-AWARDS Sports Awards likely to be delayed, waiting for Rashtrapati Bhavan instructions: Ministry official New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The National Sports Awards ceremony this year is likely to be delayed by a month or two due to the COVID-19 pandemic but a final decision will be taken only after receiving guidance from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a Sports Ministry official has said.

SPO-BOX-VIKAS-INTERVIEW Mission Olympics: Vikas Krishan prefers US Pro bouts to Natl camp in Patiala By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Top Indian boxer Vikas Krishan has decided to revive his professional career in the US instead of training at the national camp in Patiala as he believes conventional is just not good enough for a podium finish at next year's Tokyo Olympics. SPO-CRI-PAK-AMIR Amir clears COVID tests, joins Pakistan squad in England Derby, Jul 30 (PTI) Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has joined the Pakistan squad here after clearing two consecutive COVID-19 tests following his arrival in the United Kingdom.

SPO-CRI-ICC-CAMERON Cameron's ICC vision: T20 leagues running concurrently like football, less international cricket By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Former West Indies cricket boss Dave Cameron, who is harbouring ambitions of being the next ICC chairman, envisions a cricket universe where there is more emphasis on private T20 leagues running concurrently and lesser focus on international cricket calendar. SPO-CRI-MUSTAFI-DEATH Maidan coach Ashok Mustafi dies following cardiac arrest Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) Veteran Maidan coach Ashok Mustafi, who also trained former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly during his formative years, died after a prolonged illness on Thursday morning.

SPO-CRI-MPCA-PANDIT It's mystery why cricket committee is questioning Pandit's appointment: MPCA Indore, Jul 30 (PTI) The MPCA on Thursday said it is a mystery why the cricket committee is questioning Chandrakant Pandit's appointment as Ranji coach despite being an active participant in his selection. SPO-MINISTER-WUSHU-AID Sports Minister sanctions Rs 5 lakh for financially distressed Wushu player New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for Shiksha, a Haryana-based wushu player, who was forced to work as a farm labourer due to severe financial distress in times COVID-19 pandemic.