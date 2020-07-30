Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish Cup final will see fans return to a UK soccer stadium

In a pilot event for the planned widespread return of supporters, 500 will be allowed into the Irish Cup final at 18,500-capacity Windsor Park in Belfast, split between finalists Ballymena United and Glentoran. “We're a bit of a pioneer here in bringing some fans back into live sport,” Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson told The Associated Press from the Northern Ireland capital.

PTI | Belfast | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:18 IST
Irish Cup final will see fans return to a UK soccer stadium

Unable to drink beer but back chanting in a stadium again, supporters will attend soccer in Britain on Friday for the first time since the country's coronavirus lockdown four months ago. In a pilot event for the planned widespread return of supporters, 500 will be allowed into the Irish Cup final at 18,500-capacity Windsor Park in Belfast, split between finalists Ballymena United and Glentoran.

“We're a bit of a pioneer here in bringing some fans back into live sport,” Irish FA chief executive Patrick Nelson told The Associated Press from the Northern Ireland capital. “It's up to us as the venue operator to make sure that everything is done safely and secure and we think that's a good number to start off with." Northern Ireland is ahead of the rest of the U.K. as the pandmeic lockdown restrictions are eased in the national sport. Over in London on Saturday, England's FA Cup final will be played without any spectators at Wembley, just like the Premier League concluded in empty stadiums following a 100-day shutdown. The British government envisages the widespread return of fans to football — and other sports — from October. Trials began only over the last week, with a limited number of spectators at cricket and horse racing social distancing to limit the risk of being infected with COVID-19.

An official from Britain's Sports Grounds Safety Authority will be in Belfast for the final, which was originally scheduled to be played in May, to pick up tips on how raucous fans can safely sit at stadiums. There will be temperature checks on entry for supporters and they will be restricted to sitting behind the goals. The need for players to social distance means corporate lounges will be used to change in, and team talks will take place on the field.

“There's a lot of restrictions," Nelson said. "It is, as they say, the new normal for now. And we'll see how it goes on Friday.” Although the Irish Cup is sponsored by a lager, it won't be available to fans. “It's going to be dry," Nelson said. "Because it's the Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup, we'll certainly be thinking about pints as we go through it.”

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump suggests 'delay' in presidential elections

US President Donald Trump on Thursday for the first time openly floated the idea of postponing the presidential elections in November, a suggestion immediately criticised by leaders of the opposition Democratic Party. With Universal Mail-In...

Unlock 3.0: Not opening multiplexes to impact millions of jobs, says industry body MAI

The governments decision not to open multiplexes in Unlock 3.0 will impact millions of livelihoods dependent on the sector, industry body MAI said on Thursday. The Multiplex Association Of India MAI said the industry was thoroughly prepared...

More than 30,000 recoveries from COVID-19 for seven successive days: Health Ministry

The Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare on Thursday informed that the country reported more than 30,000 recoveries from coronavirus each day for the seven successive days. The successful implementation of effective containment stra...

Trump suggests 'delay' in presidential elections

US President Donald Trump on Thursday for the first time openly floated the idea of postponing the presidential elections in November, a suggestion immediately criticised by leaders of the opposition Democratic Party. With Universal Mail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020