Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hry govt appoints wrestler Babita Phogat, Kabaddi player Kavita as sports dy directors

The Haryana government has appointed international wrestler Babita Phogat and Kabaddi player Kavita Devi as deputy directors in its Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 22:06 IST
Hry govt appoints wrestler Babita Phogat, Kabaddi player Kavita as sports dy directors

The Haryana government has appointed international wrestler Babita Phogat and Kabaddi player Kavita Devi as deputy directors in its Sports and Youth Affairs Department. In two separate orders issued on July 29 by the principal secretary of the Haryana Government's Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Babita and Kavita, who had applied to the state government for these posts, were appointed as deputy director (Sports) under the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) rules, 2018.

As per the orders, both have to join the department within a month. International wrestler Babita Phogat is the daughter of Mahavir Phogat, a noted wrestling coach.

The Phogats became a household name in the country after the success of Hindi film "Dangal', which is based on the lives of Phogat sisters, all of them wrestlers, and their father who coached them against all odds. Asked to comment on taking up the new role now, Commonwealth Games medallist Phogat said, "I take it as a responsibility which has been entrusted to me by the government".

"Being a player, I will work to ensure that players get all the facilities they need, whether it is related to their practice or diet so that they can focus on their game and work," Phogat told PTI. Asked in what areas she feels there is scope for further improvement, Phogat said "no matter how much we do, there is always a scope for improving things. As a sports person, I do not want that our players should face the problems that we had to face, be it related to diet, coaches or players' practice." Replying to a question, she said she was looking forward to working with Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, a former Indian hockey team captain.

"It is an advantage when you have a sportsperson heading the Sports Department in the state. He is more connected to things and knows things at ground level and how these can be improved. We will work together and take Haryana's sports to new heights," she added. Phogat earlier worked as a sub-inspector in Haryana Police before resigning after she decided to join the BJP and later went on to unsuccessfully contest the 2019 assembly polls from Dadri assembly constituency in the state.

Kavita, is a Kabaddi player, a senior state government official said. She was member of the India national Kabaddi team that won gold medal in 2014 in the Incheon Asian Games. The terms and conditions of their appointments include a bar on making commercial endorsements..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Airbus trims A350 output, quarterly loss worse than expected

Europes Airbus announced a new cut in production of its marquee A350 jet on Thursday as it swung to a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss in the face of the global pandemic.But boosting its shares, which closed up almost 2, the planema...

NASA launches new rover to search for signs of past Martian life

NASAs next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Floridas Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a 2.4 billion mission to search for traces of potential past life on Earths planetary neighbor.The next-generation ...

Tata Power gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 2,600 cr from Tata Sons

Tata Power on Thursday said it has received shareholders approval to raise Rs 2,600 crore via issuance of preferential shares to its promoter Tata Sons. The resolution was approved at the companys annual general meeting AGM with requisite...

Soccer-England women not to play in 2021 SheBelieves Cup due to COVID concerns

The England womens team will not participate in the annual SheBelieves Cup next year due to uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the United States, British media reported on Thursday. England have taken part in the invita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020