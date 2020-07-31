Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Brilliant Billings steers England to comfortable win over Ireland

Sam Billings struck a career-best unbeaten 67 as England overcame a mini-wobble to claim an emphatic six-wicket victory over Ireland in a Cricket World Cup Super League One-Day International on Thursday.

Reuters | Southampton | Updated: 31-07-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 00:18 IST
Cricket-Brilliant Billings steers England to comfortable win over Ireland

Sam Billings struck a career-best unbeaten 67 as England overcame a mini-wobble to claim an emphatic six-wicket victory over Ireland in a Cricket World Cup Super League One-Day International on Thursday. After being sent into bat, Ireland slipped to 28 for five in a horror start, but recovered to post 172 all out in a first competitive game for four months for many players in their side.

World champions England scored at a good rate in reply but lost four wickets inside the opening 14 overs to give the visitors a sniff of victory. But Billings and captain Eoin Morgan (36 not out), a former Ireland international, put on 96 for the fifth wicket to secure victory with 22.1 overs to spare.

England were without a number of regulars who are preparing for the test series against Pakistan next week, but returning seamer David Willey had Ireland in early trouble as he picked up career-best figures of 5-30 in a fine display of swing bowling. The visitors’ innings was rescued by South African-born all-rounder Curtis Campher, 21, who was unbeaten on 59 on debut to go with 1-26 with the ball.

He put on 66 for the eighth wicket with Andy McBrine (40) to give Ireland something to defend. Jason Roy (24) and James Vince (25) both got starts for England in their reply and there was a murmur of excitement in the visiting camp when they had their hosts 78 for four.

But the experience of Morgan and clean-hitting of Billings, who struck 11 fours, took the game away from the Irish, who will look for improvement in the second match of three at the same venue on Saturday. The Super League will be used to determine the eight qualified teams for the next World Cup in India in 2023.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

FCC approves Amazon Kuiper satellite broadband deployment plan

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday said it had approved Amazon.com Incs plan to build a network of over 3,200 satellites through Project Kuiper to provide high speed broadband internet service. Last year, Amazon said the proj...

Two Phillies staffers test positive, series with Jays PPD

As the number of coronavirus cases associated with last weekends Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins series continues to climb, the Phillies series with the Toronto Blue Jays scheduled for this weekend has been postponed. Were not going to ...

Worker dead during repair work at Greater Noida house

A worker died while another was hospitalised after part of a building collapsed on them during repair in a housing society in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Thursday, police saidA portion of an extended ceiling collapsed on the two workers...

Browns place P Gillan on COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns placed punter Jamie Gillan on the reserveCOVID-19 list Thursday. Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker was also added to the list, multiple outlets reported.Gillan, 23, is a former rugby player from Scotland wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020