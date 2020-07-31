Babita Phogat, Kavita Devi appointed as deputy directors by Haryana govt

The Haryana government has appointed Indian wrestler Babita Phogat and Kabaddi player Kavita Devi as deputy directors in the Sports and Youth Affairs Department. Both the athletes had applied for the post and the Principal Secretary of the Haryana Government's Sports and Youth Affairs department issued two orders on July 29 regarding the appointments of Phogat and Devi.

Phogat and Devi have been appointed under the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2018. It is mentioned in the order that both have to report on duty in the Directorate, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Haryana, Panchkula within 30 days.

After the appointment, Phogat took to Twitter to thank Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh. (ANI)