Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seasonal flu reports hit record lows amid global social distancing

Global social distancing rules targeting coronavirus have pushed influenza infection rates to a record low, early figures show, signalling that the measures are having an unprecedented impact on other communicable diseases. In China, where the earliest wide-scale lockdown measures began, new reports of diseases including mumps, measles and some sexually transmitted diseases, have declined significantly, though influenza cases have seen the sharpest drop off.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-07-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 09:35 IST
Seasonal flu reports hit record lows amid global social distancing
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Global social distancing rules targeting coronavirus have pushed influenza infection rates to a record low, early figures show, signalling that the measures are having an unprecedented impact on other communicable diseases.

In China, where the earliest wide-scale lockdown measures began, new reports of diseases including mumps, measles and some sexually transmitted diseases, have declined significantly, though influenza cases have seen the sharpest drop off. Infections reported monthly by the county's health ministry have dropped by over 90% since the beginning of the lockdown, from an average of around 290,000 cases a month to 23,000.

Canada's flu surveillance system also reported "exceptionally low levels" of influenza in a recent report, as did other countries that report weekly flu surveillance statistics including the UK and Australia. In its most recent weekly report, South Korea's infectious disease portal reported an 83% decrease in cases from the same period a year earlier.

"We've seen the lowest ever rates of other viral infection admissions for this time of year," said Ben Marais, an expert in infectious disease at the University of Sydney and clinician at the children's unit at Westmead Hospital. "We normally have wards full of children with wheezy chests at this time of year, in winter…but this year the wards are essentially empty," he said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates there are some 3-5 million severe illnesses and up to 500,000 deaths annually linked to seasonal influenza globally. PASSED US BY

While experts say the drop in influenza infections has reduced the strain on healthcare systems and lowered the number of influenza fatalities, there's also concern that the unprecedented drop in cases could have a negative impact on immunity levels in following seasons. "It may be that if we don't have infections this season there will be more vulnerable people next season, that is definitely something that we will have to carefully monitor," said Marais. "This season passed us by, it seems."

Lower numbers of some infectious diseases could also be linked to reduced reporting rates. The WHO said in a recent report that influenza surveillance figures should be "interpreted with caution," due to the limited capacity for reporting in some countries during the pandemic.

The impact of the lockdown on other diseases with a longer onset period, including HIV and Tuberculosis, may not be clear for years to come. In China, new cases of mumps dropped by around 70% and measles by over 90% since the lockdown.

There was an average of around 7,500 gonorrhoea cases reported per month since the lockdown, down from 12,100 a month in 2019. Hepatitis, which last year infected some 1.2 million Chinese people according to the reporting system, was down by over 20% in the same period.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

White Sox, Royals seek spark in weekend series

With a shortened major league schedule and expanded playoffs this year, division matchups matter more than ever. For the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals, who have each only played American League Central opponents thus far, the...

Study finds academic achievement is influenced by how pupils 'act out' specific gender roles

Pupils achievements at school are often shaped by the way that they act out specific gender roles, according to a new study which warns against over-generalising the gender gap in education. The study, by researchers at the University of Ca...

Letter petition filed in Patna HC seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput death case to CBI

A letter petition has been filed in the Patna High Court seeking the transfer of investigation of the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput from Bihar Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation. We would like to bring to you...

Tennis-Murray predicts more U.S. Open withdrawals after Barty

Britains Andy Murray expects some of the top male players to follow womens world number one Ash Barty in skipping next months U.S. Open in New York due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Australian Barty said on Thursday she was not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020